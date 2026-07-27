Nose Ring Style: Learn from Ananya, Alia

Sometimes a little accessory like a nose ring is all you need to elevate your look from nice to WOW.

Whether you opt for a tiny stud, a sleek hoop, or a traditional nath, it doesn't matter because it's not the style but the confidence with which you wear it that counts.

So if you're wondering how to rock this trend, Namrata Thakker points you to the gorgeous ladies who show you just how!

Key Points Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar demonstrate how septum rings can add an edgy or traditional touch to outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have made strong fashion statements with elaborate Kundan and pearl nose pins at international events like the Cannes Film Festival.

Shraddha Kapoor and Pranitha Subhash showcase the grandeur of Maharashtrian naths and nathnis with long chains, perfect for traditional occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Want to ease into the trend? Follow Janhvi's lead and choose a delicate press‑on nose ring for a subtle, stylish look.

Bhumi Pednekkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Nigam/Instagram

Bhumi nails the Marathi mulgi look by keeping her outfit and jewellery rooted in tradition, including a classic septum ring.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya gives her desi lehenga-choli look an edgy, cool twist by donning a septum nose ring.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anisha Mulchandani/Instagram

Alia makes a style statement at Cannes wearing a custom Tarun Tahiliani outfit but it's her Kundan and pearl nose pin that's the highlight of her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha goes big and bold with a Maharashtrian nath, effortlessly nailing the trend.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bollywood's favourite fashionista first embraced the nath at Cannes in 2013. Her oversized kundan nose ring has since become an iconic fashion moment.

Shweta Tripathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta ups her sari game by simply adding a quirky sliver nose ring to her look.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal proves a simple hoop nose ring, bare-minimum jewelry, subtle makeup, and a cotton sari are enough to make you look effortlessly gorgeous.

Ankita Lokhande

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita makes a strong case for a studded diamond nose ring that exudes quiet luxury and completes her look to perfection.

Pranitha Subhash

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

If you're attending a wedding, go all out with a nathni featuring a long chain; you'll radiate royal vibes just like Pranita.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff