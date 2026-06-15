Nora Fatehi's FIFA Anthem Is A Sensation!

Nora Fatehi has successfully transitioned to the global stage, with her FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Siir Siir becoming a viral hit, especially following Morocco's impressive draw against Brazil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Key Points Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Siir Siir has achieved viral status, becoming a fan favourite across social media platforms.

Fatehi's performance at the World Cup opening festivities in Toronto garnered significant attention, expanding her reach beyond traditional cinema audiences.

Nora Fatehi, with her Moroccan heritage, prominently supported Morocco during their 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil, a match that further boosted the song's popularity.

Nora Fatehi has the world's attention right now!

She is performing on the biggest sporting stage, as her FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Siir Siir goes viral across social media platforms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Known for blockbuster songs like Dilbar, Garmi and O Saki Saki, Nora has built a huge fan following in India.

At the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, the Moroccan-Canadian entertainer has successfully expanded her reach far beyond Indian audiences.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Her performance at the World Cup opening festivities in Toronto drew loud cheers from thousands of football supporters while clips of her appearance quickly spread across Instagram and X.

Siir Siir, her multilingual football anthem, blends Middle Eastern sounds with contemporary global pop music.

The song, performed alongside an international lineup of artists, has become a fan favourite during the tournament.

A Homecoming and Moroccan Pride

For Nora, the FIFA stage represents more than another performance. It is a homecoming of sorts.

Born in Canada and deeply connected to her Moroccan heritage, she has often spoken about her pride in representing multiple cultures. That connection became particularly visible during Morocco's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup clash against Brazil, one of the most watched matches of the group stage.

Watch Nora sing Siir Siir here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora, who has consistently celebrated Morocco's football achievements, was among the prominent figures backing the North African side as it faced Brazil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

The match delivered exactly the drama spectators expected. Morocco displayed confidence and discipline against one of football's traditional powerhouses, refusing to be intimidated by Brazil's star-studded lineup.

They stunned spectators by taking the lead before Brazil mounted a response to level the contest. After 90 plus minutes of intense action, the score read 1-1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff