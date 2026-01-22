HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No Oscar Nomination For Homebound; Sinners Breaks Record

No Oscar Nomination For Homebound; Sinners Breaks Record

January 22, 2026 20:22 IST

Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

IMAGE: A scene from Sinners.

Key Points

  • Homebound missed a nomination to the 98th Academy Awards.
  • Sinners breaks the record by becoming the film with the highest Oscar nominations ever, at 16.
  • One Battle After Another follows, with 14 nods.

The Oscar nominations 2026 are out.

India faced much disappointment, as Neeraj Gaywan's terrific Homebound did not make it to the nominations for the Best International Feature Film, losing out to The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain) and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia). 

Ryan Coogler's horror film Sinners broke records by bagged the most nominations at 16, beating films like All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which had got 13 nods. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another got 13 nominations. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscar nominations 2026 

Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

 

Actress in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a supporting role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor in a supporting role
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Directing
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Documentary feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary short
All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness

Animated feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Animated short
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Cinematography
Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji
One Battle after Another, Michael Bauman
Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso

Costume design
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Deborah L Scott
Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners, Ruth E Carter

Film editing
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle after Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael P Shawver

International feature
It Was Just an Accident (France)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirât (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Live-action short
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Original song
Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied To You from Sinners
Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle after Another
Sinners

Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle after Another
Sinners
Sirât

Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle after Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Homebound misses Oscar nomination

IMAGE: A scene from Homebound.

Neeraj Ghaywan's acclaimed drama Homebound is out of Oscar nominations 2026, failing to get a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

India's entry was in the Academy's shortlist of 15 in the category but couldn't make it to the final five.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the Hindi film has enjoyed a strong festival run, beginning with its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year. Inspired by an article headlined Taking Amrit Home by journalist Basharat Peer in The New York Times, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

Only three Indian films have been nominated: Mehboob Khan's Mother India (1957), Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay (1988) and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001). None went on to win the Oscar.

Inputs from PTI 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

