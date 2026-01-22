No Oscar Nomination For Homebound; Sinners Breaks Record

Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

IMAGE: A scene from Sinners.

Key Points Homebound missed a nomination to the 98th Academy Awards.

Sinners breaks the record by becoming the film with the highest Oscar nominations ever, at 16.

One Battle After Another follows, with 14 nods.

The Oscar nominations 2026 are out.

India faced much disappointment, as Neeraj Gaywan's terrific Homebound did not make it to the nominations for the Best International Feature Film, losing out to The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain) and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Ryan Coogler's horror film Sinners broke records by bagged the most nominations at 16, beating films like All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), which had got 13 nods. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another got 13 nominations. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscar nominations 2026

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Adapted screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Original screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Documentary feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary short

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Animated feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Cinematography

Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji

One Battle after Another, Michael Bauman

Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso

Costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Deborah L Scott

Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners, Ruth E Carter

Film editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle after Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners, Michael P Shawver

International feature

It Was Just an Accident (France)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Live-action short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Original song

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied To You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Homebound misses Oscar nomination

IMAGE: A scene from Homebound.

Neeraj Ghaywan's acclaimed drama Homebound is out of Oscar nominations 2026, failing to get a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

India's entry was in the Academy's shortlist of 15 in the category but couldn't make it to the final five.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the Hindi film has enjoyed a strong festival run, beginning with its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year. Inspired by an article headlined Taking Amrit Home by journalist Basharat Peer in The New York Times, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

Only three Indian films have been nominated: Mehboob Khan's Mother India (1957), Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay (1988) and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001). None went on to win the Oscar.

Inputs from PTI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff