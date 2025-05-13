HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No Nudity Allowed At Cannes This Year

Source: ANI
May 13, 2025 10:26 IST

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela had worn a 'nude' gown at Cannes 2024. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have announced the dress code for guests attending the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumière, set to take place from May 13 to May 24.

For the red carpet look, the organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote 'nudity' for 'decency' reasons.

As per the official document of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, artists attending the gala screenings will be required to be dressed in evening wear, which includes a long dress and a tuxedo for men.

'For the Grand Theatre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 pm, which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required.

Alternatively, you may also wear 'a little black dress', a cocktail dress, a dark-coloured pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie,' as stated in the official document of Cannes Film Festival on its website.

Tote bags, backpacks, and large bags are 'prohibited' during the gala screenings.

Voluminous dresses, particularly long trains, are among the garments affected by the new rules.

According to the charter, these long and overly capacious dresses 'hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre.'

'Tote-bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings. Lockers, open until 12:30 am are available near the Gare Maritime.

'For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival.

'Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre, are not permitted.'

 

Cannes will see quite a bit of India this year as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Payal Kapadia, Sharmila Tagore, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan and Urvashi Rautela are expected to walk the red carpet.

Films like Homebound, Aranyer Din Ratri and Tanvi The Great are expected to be showcased at the festival.

Source: ANI
