No More Beef In The Movies

No More Beef In The Movies

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 13, 2025 11:31 IST

IMAGE: A scene from the Malayalam film Hridayam (2022).

In Malayalam cinema, references to beef and beef-eating are common.

But no more.

According to a source in the know, all references to beef as a cuisine will be banned by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

Recently, a reference to beef biryani in the Malayalam film Haal was removed by the CBFC. The makers have now gone to court in the matter.

 

But a source says the CBFC's beef over beef biryani is not a one-off thing.

"Malayalam films have, over the years, normalised references to beef consumption. It may be a part of the normal cuisine in Kerala for a certain section. But for the rest of the county, the cow is a sacred animal in the Hindu religion. Beef references will henceforth be removed from all films."

SUBHASH K JHA
