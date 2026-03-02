'No Child Should Grow Up Hearing The Sound Of War'

'Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is.'

IMAGE: A satellite image of Jebel Ali Port, after one of the berths caught fire because of debris from an intercepted missile, in Dubai, on March 1. Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Vishnu Manchu describes missiles lighting up the skies in Dubai.

Sonal Chauhan is currently stranded in Dubai.

The escalation follows US-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the region.

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu shared a scary experience from Dubai after missiles were seen lighting up the night sky amid rising tensions West Asia.

Vishnu was in Dubai visiting his family when the situation unfolded. On Saturday evening, the Kannappa actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video showing what appeared to be missiles visible from outside his residence.

Loud interception sounds could also be heard in the background as he looked towards his young child, who appeared frightened by the noise.

Along with the video, he described the experience, explaining how the missiles and loud sounds shook their home. The actor also wrote that he hopes no child would ever hear the sound of war.

'In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof,' he wrote.

Vishnu also thanked local authorities for ensuring civilian safety and reflected on how moments like these show how fragile life can be.

He added, 'Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and peace. Har Har Mahadev.'

'I'm currently stranded in Dubai'

IMAGE: Qatar Airways and Emirates Airways planes are parked at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as some flights to Dubai and Doha cancelled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, on March 1. Photograph: Johannes Christo/Reuters

Actor Sonal Chauhan found herself stuck in Dubai after several flights were canceled, and she reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, asking for support to return to India safely.

The Jannat actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her situation with her followers and the authorities.

'Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been canceled, and there is no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return,' she posted.

The escalating situation across the Gulf region following the joint Israel-US attacks on Iran has majorly disrupted flight connections in and out of Dubai.

Large explosions reported in Tehran

Earlier in the day, four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport, causing reported damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.

Emergency teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with relevant authorities, Al Jazeera said, citing Dubai Airports' media office.

The incident occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. Iranian state media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff