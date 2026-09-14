Nivin Pauly: 'Failure Teaches You The Best Lessons'

'And I think I'm a good student.'

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Key Points 'When films don't work, you start questioning yourself. Eventually, I realised that my career cannot be measured by a few films.'

'I didn't want to make decisions out of fear. I wanted to learn from what had happened, take my time, and wait for a Friday that felt right.'

'I believe good relationships bring good work.'

Nivin Pauly doesn't mind the 'burden' of a blockbuster after riding a successful wave with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Sarvam Maya.

"I have been fortunate enough to experience some beautiful moments in cinema and, more importantly, the love of the audience. I had to remind myself of that," Nivin tells Subhash K Jha.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is being loved unanimously. What was the take-off point for you?

All the characters, and every actor who played them, was one family unit. That was the take-off point for me.

I feel director Girish A D carries a folder in his mind. Whoever he meets, whatever character he comes across, he observes them, stores those little details away, and later brings them into his writing.

In a way, every actor in this film is playing somebody's biography. That's why the film feels so rooted. These characters feel like people we have actually met in our lives.

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly with Riya Shibu in Sarvam Maya.

Sarvam Maya, and now Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. What is the secret recipe of your resurgence at the box office?

I don't think there is a secret recipe. But the respective directors, Akhil Sathyan and Girish A D, cooked them really well.

They have their own way of connecting with the audience.

In the case of Sarvam Maya, I think many people have, at some point, imagined having an imaginary friend with a superpower. That idea connected with people, and it seems to have paid off.

When it comes to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, I think people connected strongly with the characters. They felt familiar and real. At the same time, people wanted to share this experience with their loved ones.

So, in a way, the movie has become a reason for people to gather together, spend time and connect with each other.

You went through a lean phase some time ago. How did you deal with it?

Failure teaches you the best lessons, and I think I'm a good student.

It wasn't easy.

When films don't work, you start questioning yourself.

Eventually, I realised that my career cannot be measured by a few films. I have been fortunate enough to experience some beautiful moments in cinema and, more importantly, the love of the audience. I had to remind myself of that.

Were there moments of self-doubt?

The important thing was not to panic. I didn't want to make decisions out of fear. I wanted to learn from what had happened, take my time, and wait for a Friday that felt right.

You have had an eminently prolific career. Which of your films were game-changers?

Apart from the movies themselves, I think the relationships I've built with my directors have been very important. They are like friends and mentors to me.

We were a group of friends who used to dream about cinema sitting by the Aluva river, on bridges and in small tea shops. Those interactions, friendships, and more importantly, the constructive criticism we gave each other shaped me.

That's the kind of relationship I wanted to carry forward with every writer, director, technician and fellow artist I work with.

I believe good relationships bring good work.

You are being hailed as the Raja of the Romcom. Are you okay with that reputation?

I'm very grateful for the appreciation, but don't want to carry that title.

As actors, we are privileged to experience and express the emotions of many different lives. You live only once, but through acting, you get an opportunity to experience so many people's emotions -- their fears, happiness, relationships and struggles.

I feel fortunate that my profession allows me to experience and understand so many different lives through my characters. I look forward to experiencing many more such lives and learning from them.

Where do you go from here, after the 'burden' of a blockbuster?

A blockbuster should give you freedom, not fear.