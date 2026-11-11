Nitish Bharadwaj: 'Deeply Upset With Ramayana'

Nitish Bharadwaj, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in B R Chopra's Mahabharat, retracted his earlier appreciation for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, expressing profound disappointment over the film's interpretation of the Hindu epic.

IMAGE: Yash as Ravan in Ramayana.

Key Points Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat, expressed deep disappointment with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, stating the film misrepresents the core values and spiritual essence of the Mahakavya.

He criticised the film's portrayal of Ravan as an 'exceptionally liberal' figure, arguing it alters the moral framework and undermines Lord Ram.

Bharadwaj believes the film does not responsibly represent Indian culture and heritage on an international stage.

Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for portraying Lord Krishna in B R Chopra's television series Mahabharat, has withdrawn his initial appreciation of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, expressing disappointment over the film's portrayal of characters and its interpretation of the Hindu epic.

Bharadwaj said he was 'deeply upset and disappointed' with the film, adding that he could not find 'a single good word to say about it'.

His latest remarks come after he had earlier praised the film's trailer and predicted that it would win an Oscar.

'Ramayana character and significance cannot be casually redefined'

IMAGE: Nitish Bharadwaj and Arjun in B R Chopra's television series Mahabharat.

In his post on Instagram, Bharadwaj wrote, 'RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT. The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilisational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined.'

He also spoke about the purpose of Lord Ram's incarnation and expressed reservations about the film's portrayal of Ravana. 'THE PURPOSE OF RAM AVATAR. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada.

'By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of the avatar,' he wrote.

'This dilm does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana.

Announcing his decision to withdraw his earlier appreciation, the actor added, 'I WITHDRAW MY INITIAL APPRECIATION. I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya.'

He further questioned the film's representation of Indian culture and heritage on the international stage. 'OUR CULTURAL LEGACY DESERVES RESPONSIBLE REPRESENTATION. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff