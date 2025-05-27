Nitanshi Wears Butterflies And Feels Them Too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

The Cannes film festival may have ended, but Nitanshi Goel is still making fashion waves on the French Riviera.

Wearing a Tangerine gown at a photo shoot, she writes, 'Not just wearing butterflies..I felt them too.'

The gown has been designed by Maison Tai and Sandeep Tupili.

The halter neck gown with a long trail would not have been allowed on the Cannes red carpet, perhaps that's why she saved it for later.

Of course, quite a few ladies *did* break that dress code.

Those beautiful butterfly earrings and rings were designed by Ruhheite Jewellery.

A messy bun completed her look.

