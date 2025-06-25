Nitanshi, Ananya, SRK Show You 10 Ways To Go Viral

We have seen celebs go dramatic with their outfits, hairstyle and makeup more often than not. But currently, everyone in B-town is obsessed with accessorising and flaunting their quirky jewellery. Namrata Thakker looks at some statement jewellery worn by the stars.
While Nitanshi Goel made a memorable debut at Cannes, we still can't get over her adorable butterfly earrings and rings, which she wore for a photo-shoot at the French Riviera.
Kajol channels her inner badass with all that funky silver jewellery.
Shah Rukh Khan got everyone talking about his MET Gala debut, courtesy all those layers of accessorising, especially the catchy 'K' necklace.
Vishal Jethwa made his debut appearance at Cannes and took his red carpet look to another level by wearing bird-shaped golden brooches over his pantsuit.
Shraddha Kapoor makes a strong case for keeping it subtle with dainty gold jewellery.
Wamiqa Gabbi's butterfly earrings are absolutely steal-worthy!
Ananya Panday's face card is on point but how cute is her cherry necklace?!
Statement earrings and red lips is all you need to look as sassy as Sharvari.
Ankita Lokhande gives us island-girl vibes as she matches her dress with her floral earrings.
It's not easy to pull off a look that's heavy on accessorising but Bhumi Pednekar does it effortlessly.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff