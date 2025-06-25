HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nitanshi, Ananya, SRK Show You 10 Ways To Go Viral

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 25, 2025

We have seen celebs go dramatic with their outfits, hairstyle and makeup more often than not. But currently, everyone in B-town is obsessed with accessorising and flaunting their quirky jewellery. Namrata Thakker looks at some statement jewellery worn by the stars.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

While Nitanshi Goel made a memorable debut at Cannes, we still can't get over her adorable butterfly earrings and rings, which she wore for a photo-shoot at the French Riviera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol channels her inner badass with all that funky silver jewellery.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Shah Rukh Khan got everyone talking about his MET Gala debut, courtesy all those layers of accessorising, especially the catchy 'K' necklace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Jethwa/Instagram

Vishal Jethwa made his debut appearance at Cannes and took his red carpet look to another level by wearing bird-shaped golden brooches over his pantsuit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor makes a strong case for keeping it subtle with dainty gold jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi's butterfly earrings are absolutely steal-worthy!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's face card is on point but how cute is her cherry necklace?!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Statement earrings and red lips is all you need to look as sassy as Sharvari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande gives us island-girl vibes as she matches her dress with her floral earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

It's not easy to pull off a look that's heavy on accessorising but Bhumi Pednekar does it effortlessly.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
