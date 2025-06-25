Nitanshi, Ananya, SRK Show You 10 Ways To Go Viral

We have seen celebs go dramatic with their outfits, hairstyle and makeup more often than not. But currently, everyone in B-town is obsessed with accessorising and flaunting their quirky jewellery. Namrata Thakker looks at some statement jewellery worn by the stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

While Nitanshi Goel made a memorable debut at Cannes, we still can't get over her adorable butterfly earrings and rings, which she wore for a photo-shoot at the French Riviera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol channels her inner badass with all that funky silver jewellery.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Shah Rukh Khan got everyone talking about his MET Gala debut, courtesy all those layers of accessorising, especially the catchy 'K' necklace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Jethwa/Instagram

Vishal Jethwa made his debut appearance at Cannes and took his red carpet look to another level by wearing bird-shaped golden brooches over his pantsuit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor makes a strong case for keeping it subtle with dainty gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi's butterfly earrings are absolutely steal-worthy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's face card is on point but how cute is her cherry necklace?!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Statement earrings and red lips is all you need to look as sassy as Sharvari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande gives us island-girl vibes as she matches her dress with her floral earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

It's not easy to pull off a look that's heavy on accessorising but Bhumi Pednekar does it effortlessly.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff