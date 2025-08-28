Nimrat Goes Pandal-Hopping This Ganpati

One of the most important ways to celebrate the Ganpati festival is to go pandal-hopping and celebrities don't let their fame get in the way.

Nimrat Kaur visits the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati at King's Circle, north central Mumbai, the city's wealthiest Ganesh mandal.

Aahana Kumra and her elder sister Shivani Kumra visit the famous Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Lalbaug, south central Mumbai, and Aahana writes, 'Blessed to begin this Ganesh Chaturthi with darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja on the very first day Grateful for Bappa's blessings on my family and for such a divine start to the celebrations.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha dodges the crowds to visit Lalbaug Cha Raja too.

