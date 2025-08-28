HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Nimrat Goes Pandal-Hopping This Ganpati

Nimrat Goes Pandal-Hopping This Ganpati

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 13:42 IST

x

One of the most important ways to celebrate the Ganpati festival is to go pandal-hopping and celebrities don't let their fame get in the way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur visits the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati at King's Circle, north central Mumbai, the city's wealthiest Ganesh mandal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra and her elder sister Shivani Kumra visit the famous Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Lalbaug, south central Mumbai, and Aahana writes, 'Blessed to begin this Ganesh Chaturthi with darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja on the very first day Grateful for Bappa's blessings on my family and for such a divine start to the celebrations.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha dodges the crowds to visit Lalbaug Cha Raja too.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

 
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
'Ganpati Isn't Just A Festival; It's An Emotion'
'Ganpati Isn't Just A Festival; It's An Emotion'
Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati
Bollywood's Children Welcome Ganpati
10 Ganpati Songs
10 Ganpati Songs
Salman Performs Aarti On Ganesh Chaturthi
Salman Performs Aarti On Ganesh Chaturthi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ganpati Temples You Must Visit

webstory image 2

Khoya-Sounf Modak: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Ganpati Songs

VIDEOS

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!3:51

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

Mrunal Thakur Shines Like the Moon in an All-White Suit1:30

Mrunal Thakur Shines Like the Moon in an All-White Suit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV