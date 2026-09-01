Nimisha Sajayan: 'She Is Constantly Fat-Shamed But...'

'There's something about characters who are raw, authentic and vulnerable that makes me feel more connected to them.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimisha Sajayan/Instagram

Key Points 'I wanted all those emotions to feel real, raw and authentic, so that the audience could relate to her and connect with what she was going through.'

'I really enjoy playing characters that we can relate to as human beings. We are flawed but at the same time, we are also beautiful and sensitive.'

'Every single day on set I'm exploring and discovering new things about my character. The more time you spend with a character, the more you learn about them.'

After earning pan-Indian recognition in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen, Nimisha Sajayan gives us another powerful performance in the OTT release, Babita Singh Reporting.

Playing a suspended small-town police officer investigating her childhood friend's murder, Nimisha has been getting good reviews.

"This is my second Hindi film, and honestly, one of the best experiences I've had on a film set," Nimisha tells Subhash K Jha.

What was your self instruction while playing Babita? We see her go through so much in Babita Singh Reporting.

I wanted all those emotions to feel real, raw and authentic, so that the audience could relate to her and connect with what she was going through.

'Her heroism lies in finding her own voice'

IMAGE: Anushman Pushkar, Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti in Babita Singh Reporting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimisha Sajayan/Instagram

The relatability level of all your characters is exceptional, and Babita is no exception. Do you ever crave larger-than-life characters?

I really enjoy playing characters that we can relate to as human beings. We are flawed but at the same time, we are also beautiful and sensitive.

As an actor, I would love to explore larger-than-life characters as well. But there's something about characters who are raw, authentic and vulnerable that makes me feel more connected to them.

Babita is repeatedly fat-shamed by her husband and relatives and also exploited by her seniors. By all outward definitions, she is a loser and yet you made her a hero. How did you achieve this?

As a woman, I can relate to a lot of what she is going through. She is constantly fat-shamed and exploited by her seniors at work but at some point, she starts recognising these patterns and finds the courage to break out of them.

That's when she begins to evolve as a person. It's not loud or conventionally heroic. Her heroism lies in finding her own voice and finally choosing to stand up for herself.

'The Great Indian Kitchen was very special because it helped me reach a larger audience'

IMAGE: Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in The Great Indian Kitchen.

Most of your films are in Malayalam and South languages. What was it like shooting in Hindi and that too in the Hindi heartland of Madhya Pradesh?

This is my second Hindi film, and honestly, one of the best experiences I've had on a film set.

I enjoyed the entire process of becoming Baby (Babita). I'm so glad I got to experience this journey. The entire team was incredible and I got the opportunity to work with some amazing actors and technicians.

It was also my first time in Madhya Pradesh. Getting to explore the place through Baby's lens made the experience even more special.

Which among your accomplished performances do you consider to be gamechangers?

Every film that I've been a part of has played an important role in my professional journey. I've learned something different on every set and from every experience.

Of course, The Great Indian Kitchen was very special because it helped me reach a larger audience.

Dabba Cartel and my character Mala were also accepted and loved by the audience.

Do you find The Great Indian Kitchen a hard act to beat?

I treat every film and every character differently. The Great Indian Kitchen is done, and I don't really look back at it in that way.

My focus is always on what's coming next and the projects I'm currently working on or about to explore.

'Dabba Cartel was a different experience for me'

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey, Nimisha and Anjali Anand in Dabba Cartel.

What, according to you, is the trigger for an actor to connect with her characters?

It's different for every actor. For me, there is no particular trigger point.

Every single day on set I'm exploring and discovering new things about my character. The more time you spend with a character, the more you learn about them. It's an ongoing process for me, right from the first until the very last day of the shoot.

You largely shoulder scripts. Was it liberating to do an ensemble piece in Dabba Cartel?

Dabba Cartel was a different experience for me. I was surrounded by some of the most talented actors. Imagine being supported, encouraged and surrounded by four amazing female actors!

I learned so much on set.

Working with Jyotika and Shabana (Azmi) ma'am was truly special. They are brilliant actors. Just watching and sharing the space with them was a learning experience in itself.

'I want to keep doing what I truly love'

IMAGE: Nimisha gained 14 kilos for her character in Babita Singh Reporting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimisha Sajayan/Instagram

Would you agree that the female characters being written in our cinema still have a long way to go

I think there are many more women stories that are yet to be explored. It's really encouraging to see these stories being told and more importantly, receiving so much acceptance and love from the audience.

What do we see you in next?

I'm currently working on Tamil projects. There's also a very interesting series that is getting ready to be released soon.

Where do you see yourself five or 10 years from now?

I hope I'll still be doing films and continuing to be a part of good cinema.

I want to keep doing what I truly love -- being a part of stories and films that excite me. At the end of the day, I just want to enjoy the process and be a part of good cinema.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff