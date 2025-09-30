HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Part Ways

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Part Ways

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 30, 2025 10:02 IST

x

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have parted ways after 19 years of marriage, People magazine reported.

Nicole, 58, and Keith, 57, have been living separately since the 'beginning of summer', TMZ had first reported, which had started the speculation of their eventual split.

The couple got married in June 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman's anniversary post in June. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Kidman/Instagram

According to reports, Kidman had been trying hard to save the marriage and had posted a loved-up anniversary wish just three months ago.

'Happy Anniversary Baby,' Nicole had posted, adding a red heart.

The Kidman family has since rallied around her, with Nicole's sister Antonia becoming her 'rock' in these hard times.

Nicole and Keith have kept themselves busy despite the split. While she has been filming Practical Magic 2 in London, he has been touring across the United States. His next concert is scheduled for October 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Celebrating Nicole Kidman on her 50th birthday!
Celebrating Nicole Kidman on her 50th birthday!
'Nicole Kidman is amazing but I am not a fan girl'
'Nicole Kidman is amazing but I am not a fan girl'
How Trump's Latest Threat Will Hit Indian Movies
How Trump's Latest Threat Will Hit Indian Movies
Raha's Birthday Present for Papa Ranbir
Raha's Birthday Present for Papa Ranbir
Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra
Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

webstory image 2

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 3

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

VIDEOS

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after Asia Cup triumph2:39

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after...

Kolkata: 'Dubai-themed' Pandal enthralls devotees1:30

Kolkata: 'Dubai-themed' Pandal enthralls devotees

Ex-cricketer Kirmani slams India's behavior at Asia Cup2:24

Ex-cricketer Kirmani slams India's behavior at Asia Cup

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV