Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Part Ways

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have parted ways after 19 years of marriage, People magazine reported.

Nicole, 58, and Keith, 57, have been living separately since the 'beginning of summer', TMZ had first reported, which had started the speculation of their eventual split.

The couple got married in June 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman's anniversary post in June. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Kidman/Instagram

According to reports, Kidman had been trying hard to save the marriage and had posted a loved-up anniversary wish just three months ago.

'Happy Anniversary Baby,' Nicole had posted, adding a red heart.

The Kidman family has since rallied around her, with Nicole's sister Antonia becoming her 'rock' in these hard times.

Nicole and Keith have kept themselves busy despite the split. While she has been filming Practical Magic 2 in London, he has been touring across the United States. His next concert is scheduled for October 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

