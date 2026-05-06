Nick Jonas's Princess Diaries Nod to Priyanka Chopra Delights Fans

Singer-actor Nick Jonas charmed social media with a romantic Princess Diaries tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra.

IMAGE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the the Golden Globes 2026. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Nick Jonas posted a throwback video of Priyanka Chopra from the Golden Globes 2026, using a Princess Diaries dialogue, which quickly went viral.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the post, calling Priyanka a 'queen' and praising the couple's bond.

The couple's absence from the Met Gala 2026 was noted, contrasting with their memorable appearances in previous years, including their first public outing in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Delighting fans across social media, singer-actor Nick Jonas shared a throwback video featuring wife-actor Priyanka Chopra from their Golden Globes 2026 appearance, offering a glimpse into their off-carpet chemistry.

Taking to Instagram, Jonas posted a reel from a hotel room where the couple were seen getting ready for the prestigious event.

The video is set to the iconic dialogue from the 2001 film Princess Diaries': 'Princess, look out the window, and welcome to Genovia.'

The line was dedicated to Priyanka, who appears in the clip standing by a window in a blue gown, while Jonas captioned the post with a simple blue heart.

Golden Globes and Met Gala History

IMAGE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the the Golden Globes 2026. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The couple had turned heads at the Golden Globes 2026, arriving together and making a striking impression on the red carpet. Priyanka wore a blue off-the-shoulder tiered Dior gown paired with Bulgari jewellery, while Jonas complemented her look in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Soon after Jonas shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with affectionate messages. One follower wrote, 'Princess is now a Queen', while others called for 'more cute couple stuff' and praised their 'good bonding'.

The post comes at a time when the couple's absence from the Met Gala 2026 has been noted by fans. At the 2025 edition of the event, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', the duo made a memorable appearance in coordinated retro-inspired black and white outfits.

Known as regulars at the Met Gala, they have often treated the event as a high-fashion date night.

Their association with the Met Gala dates back to 2017, when they made their first public appearance together, before they were a couple. Both dressed by Ralph Lauren, they attended the event as 'friends', marking the beginning of a relationship that has since become one of the most adored couples of the tinsel town.

Upcoming Projects

IMAGE: Priyanka as Mandakini on the Varanasi poster.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff and is preparing for her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by S S Rajamouli, slated for release in 2027.

The second season of her series Citadel began streaming on May 6.

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, continues to expand his acting portfolio. He is set to star in an untitled romantic comedy directed by Ari Sandel.

The film follows a bachelor whose life changes after inheriting his cousin's infant child, with complications arising when the child's godmother enters the picture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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