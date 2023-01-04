News
New Year, New Bollywood Quiz!

New Year, New Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 04, 2023 16:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to rule 2023 with our fun filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movies from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
B. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na
C. Dil Ka Rishta
  C. Dil Ka Rishta
 
A. No Smoking
B. New York
C. Zinda
  C. Zinda
 
A. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
B. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
C. Yaadein
  A. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
 
A. Golmaal Returns
B. Golmaal 3
C. Golmaal Again
  B. Golmaal 3
 
A. Chal Mere Bhai
B. Jeet
C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
  B. Jeet
 
A. 1920
B. Naina
C. Haunted
  A. 1920
 
A. Being Cyrus
B. Love Aaj Kal
C. Tashan
  B. Love Aaj Kal
 
A. Prem Pratigya
B. 100 Days
C. Sangeet
  C. Sangeet
 
A. Titli
B. Company
C. CityLights
  A. Titli
 
A. Raaz: The Mystery Continues
B. Simran
C. Fashion
  B. Simran
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Will Kartik-Kiara Make Magic Again?
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
Flashback 2022: Pushpa Blooms
Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism in UK
Delhi temp drops to season's lowest, fog delays train
Indian-origin man held in US for driving car off cliff
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?

