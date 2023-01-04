New Year, New Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to rule 2023 with our fun filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movies from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai B. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na C. Dil Ka Rishta C. Dil Ka Rishta A. No Smoking B. New York C. Zinda C. Zinda A. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage B. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum C. Yaadein A. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage A. Golmaal Returns B. Golmaal 3 C. Golmaal Again B. Golmaal 3 A. Chal Mere Bhai B. Jeet C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge B. Jeet A. 1920 B. Naina C. Haunted A. 1920 A. Being Cyrus B. Love Aaj Kal C. Tashan B. Love Aaj Kal A. Prem Pratigya B. 100 Days C. Sangeet C. Sangeet A. Titli B. Company C. CityLights A. Titli A. Raaz: The Mystery Continues B. Simran C. Fashion B. Simran

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com