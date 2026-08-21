New Show With Trisha Was 'Tough To Crack'

'It's in the magic realism/supernatural space and I'm very excited about it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Key Points 'I'm happy to see Telugu cinema shining so bright. Recent films from Chennai Love Story to Korean Kanakaraju and now Vishwanath & Sons are doing so well.'

'Young love stories, family films and even dark gangster sagas like DC has struck a chord with audiences.'

'One thing that is common in all these was fresh treatment, reasonable ticket prices and great storytelling.'

After directing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram,Nandini Reddy moves on to her next.

And this time, she's directing Trisha Krishnan in a supernatural thriller series for Prime Video.

"I tend to dive into uncharted territory in my OTT work," Nandini tells Subhash K Jha.

What has the huge success of Maa Inti Bangaaram meant to you and your career?

Maa Inti Bangaaram is my sixth film. My first film Ala Modalaindi was a small film but ran for 125 days. So while I have seen massive success before in my career, this was satisfying because I had put a three number digit on the board as a target before any work started on the film.

I believed that if we trusted that this was possible, it would happen.

So yes, it's a great confidence booster for sure.

'It's in the magic realism/supernatural space'

IMAGE: Nandini Reddy, Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha Konidela, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Reddy/Instagram

This was your third film with Samantha. You have played a significant hand in shaping her screen image. Would you agree?

Samantha and I have worked well together. We understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, and that helps in working as a team. Yes, her two female-led films have been with me and I'm happy to have landed both well.

Now, you are doing a series for Prime Video with Trisha Krishnan in the lead?

Yes, super excited about this one! I tend to dive into uncharted territory in my OTT work.

This is a series we have been working on for the last year-and-a-half.

It was a pretty tough show to crack, writing-wise. It's in the magic realism/supernatural space and I'm very excited about it.

We will go on the floors in November.

'Male stars require the script to have the scale and design to match the audience's expectations'

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram.

So far, all your films are with a Shero in the lead. Why are you hesitant to work with male heroes?

If you mean I haven't worked with tier 1 male stars, yes, that's true.

I wouldn't really say hesitant, but it requires the script to have the scale and design to match the audience's expectations for a big hero. It is a massive responsibility and I am not averse to it.

It is just a question of finding the right fit of story and convincing the actor. Who knows, I may just surprise you (laughs).

'I'm happy to see Telugu cinema shining so bright'

How would you describe the current scenario in the Telugu film industry? Where do you see yourself fitting in?

Right now, I'm happy to see Telugu cinema shining so bright. Recent films from Chennai Love Story to Korean Kanakaraju and now Vishwanath & Sons are doing so well.

Young love stories, family films and even dark gangster sagas like DC has struck a chord with audiences.

One thing that is common in all these was fresh treatment, reasonable ticket prices and great storytelling. So if that is the mantra, I am super happy!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff