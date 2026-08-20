New Censor Rule: No Film Changes After Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification has revised Rule 33 means filmmakers must submit a fully finalised version of their film, with no cuts, additions or changes allowed after certification.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels

Key Points The CBFC has updated Rule 33, prohibiting any post-certification modifications, cuts, or additions to films.

The certified cut of a movie is now considered the definitive final version, removing a previous operational safety net for filmmakers.

Filmmakers can no longer reduce a film's length or make last-minute adjustments, structural rearrangements, or add scenes after certification.

Appending late-stage subtitles is also prohibited, requiring directors to lock these elements before processing.

Exhibiting an altered version without explicit board clearance violates the Cinematograph Act and can lead to penalties.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has updated Rule 33 of the Cinematograph Certification Rules, effectively barring filmmakers from making any post-certification modifications, cuts, or additions to their films.

This operational shift locks the certified cut of a movie as the definitive final version.

The revision removes a crucial operational safety net for producers and directors.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Impact on Filmmakers and Production

Filmmakers can no longer reduce a movie's length after certification.

Prior to this new censorial amendment, if early audience feedback or theatrical constraints suggested a film was too long, producers could trim a few minutes by simply notifying the board.

This is no longer allowed. Any last-minute adjustments, structural rearrangements, or added scenes are strictly prohibited once the certificate is issued.

New Requirements for Subtitles and Final Cuts

The previous allowance under Rule 33 was also heavily used to append late-stage subtitles.

Directors must now lock these elements before processing.

Industry sources indicate that while the legal text of Rule 33 technically remains, its application has changed on the ground.

The directive from the information and broadcasting ministry and the CBFC official portal to creators is straightforward: Submit only the absolute, locked final version for screening.

Exhibiting any altered or trimmed version in theatres without explicit board clearance violates the Cinematograph Act and can lead to penalties or revocation of the certificate.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff