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Netflix To Release New South Indian Film Every Week

Source: ANI August 21, 2026 12:26 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Netflix India is set to significantly boost its South Indian content offering, promising at least one new Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam film release every week for the rest of the year, featuring highly anticipated titles and original series.

Dhanush in OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram

IMAGE: Dhanush in OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram.

Key Points

  • Netflix India's expanded slate includes Ram Charan's Peddi, Dhanush's OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, Nani's The Paradise.
  • The slate also features Netflix's first Tamil original series, Stephen and other titles like Takshakudu, The Game, Super Subbu and Legacy.
 

Nani in The Paradise

IMAGE: Nani in The Paradise.

Netflix India is expanding its presence in South India with a new slate featuring Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, with the platform set to premiere at least one South Indian title every week for the remainder of the year.

The line-up includes several highly anticipated theatrical releases, including Ram Charan's recently released Peddi, as well as upcoming titles such as Dhanush's OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali and Nani's The Paradise among others.

'These stories are not only succeeding at home, but travelling around the world'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, in a press note, said, 'Bringing audiences a new title from South India every week reflects the depth and variety of Netflix's programming across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. By working with both established and emerging talent, we are bringing audiences the range of genres they love. What we are seeing is remarkable: tThese stories are not only succeeding at home, but travelling around the world -- a testament to the authenticity, craft and originality of storytelling from the region.'

'There's room for both the big spectacle and the intimate story with heart'

Anand Deverakonda in Takshakudu

IMAGE: Anand Deverakonda in Takshakudu.

'Our partnership with Netflix began with Pushpa 2, a big-ticket spectacle on a massive scale, and the film went on to find renewed love from India and around the globe,' Naveen Yerneni, co-founder Mythri Movie Makers, added.

'With thought partners like Netflix in the market, we're excited to push the creative envelope and deliver not just epic hits like Pushpa, but also story-forward, character-driven films like Dude that have found genuine love with audiences on Netflix,' Yerneni added.

'That tells us there's room for both the big spectacle and the intimate story with heart. We don't have to choose one lane -- we can keep making the big films Telugu audiences expect, while also backing stories that deserve to be told, knowing that with Netflix, these stories will reach the world.'

Stephen, Takshakudu, The Game, Netflix's first Tamil original series, the recently released Telugu comedy Super Subbu and Legacy are also part of the slate.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI

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