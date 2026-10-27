Netaji's Grandnephew Demands Apology From Prabhas' Fauzi

'Mixing fiction with history is a crime.'

IMAGE: Subodh Bhave as Subhas Chandra Bose in Fauzi.

Key Points The Fauzi teaser, released on Prabhas' birthday, has drawn criticism for its fictionalised depiction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A scene shows Netaji bragging about the film's protagonist to Adolf Hitler, calling him a master spy with a 'Bhagavad Gita-inspired code'.

Netaji's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has demanded an unconditional public apology, calling the distortion of facts a 'crime' against historical accuracy.

The teaser of Fauzi, released on October 23 to mark Prabhas' 47th birthday, has sparked a backlash.

Social media users have criticised the promotional video for its historical inaccuracy and what many describe as a disrespectful portrayal of Netaji.

Controversial Portrayal Of Netaji

IMAGE: Iain Fletcher as Adolf Hitler in Fauzi.

The primary outrage centres on a scene set in Berlin on May 29, 1942.

In the sequence, Netaji meets German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II. Instead of focusing on the complex, real-world diplomatic negotiations for India's independence, the teaser depicts Bose bragging to Hitler about the film's protagonist (played by Prabhas), calling him a master spy whose 'Bhagavad Gita-inspired code' is superior to the Nazi Enigma machine.

Viewers have accused Director Hanu Raghavapudi, and the makers of treating Netaji as a mere 'plot device' or 'cheerleader' solely to build up the fictional main character's screen aura.

Audiences pointed out the absurdity of a mastermind strategist like Netaji casually breaking operational security by revealing the identity and location of a top-secret covert asset to a foreign dictator.

Academicians have cringed at the portrayal of Hitler showing comical eagerness to meet Prabhas' character, arguing that it reduces a grave historical era into cheap, commercial mass-cinema dialogue.

Family Demands Apology

IMAGE: Prabhas in Fauzi.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji's grandnephew, has demanded an unconditional public apology from Raghavapudi and the makers of the Fauzi, calling the sequence a 'crime' against historical accuracy.

C K Bose clarified the actual historical context, noting that while Netaji did meet Hitler on May 29, 1942, to seek support against British rule, he did so strictly as an equal and vehemently opposed fascism.

'In my opinion, distorting facts related to national heroes and resorting to fiction is a crime. The director should apologise to the people of India and all those who value the country's freedom struggle,' C K Bose said.

He urged the filmmaker to withdraw the teaser immediately and release a revised version that respects the integrity of India's national icons.

He also tweeted on X: 'Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @FauziTheMovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff