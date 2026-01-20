HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Neha Kakkar Clarifies Divorce Rumours

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2026 15:47 IST

Neha Kakkar announces: 'Ab se I'm not going to talk about my personal life.'

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

On Monday, singer Neha Kakkar shared a cryptic message on Instagram, announcing that she was 'stepping away from responsibilities, relationships and work.' She also appealed to the paparazzi and fans to respect her privacy and refrain from photographing her. 

Although the Candy Shop singer did not specify the reason behind her decision, screenshots of the posts were widely circulated across social media platforms, causing them to go viral. Shortly afterwards, Kakkar deleted the post, fuelling further speculation about possible trouble in her personal life, particularly her marriage to singer Rohanpreet Singh.

 

Neha Kakkar issues clarification amid divorce rumours

Following the growing speculation, Kakkar urged people not to involve her husband or family in the matter. She described them as 'pure' and credited their support for her success. The singer explained that her frustration was directed towards certain individuals and the system, rather than her family.

'Guys please don't drag my innocent husband and sweetest family into this. Please! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today is because of their support! It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with,' she posted.

'I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree, I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media cause media people know very well ke 'rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai'. Lesson learnt! Ab se I'm not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!! Bechari emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you my NeHearts. Don't worry. I'll be back soon with a bang! Much love.'

Neha Kakkar's marriage with Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in 2020, and they have been quite active on social media.

Key points

  • Neha Kakkar recently made a cryptic post about 'stepping away from responsibilities, relationships and work'.
  • She soon deleted the post, but netizens immediately speculated on her married life.
  • Neha Kakkar issued a clarification amid divorce rumours, asking fans not to drag her 'innocent' husband Rohanpreet Singh into any speculation.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
