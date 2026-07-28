Neha Dhupia Lives The 'Island Life'

Neha Dhupia shows everyone just what she does on a family vacation to Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Key Points Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

Their children Mehr and Guriq accompany them.

Neha Dhupia is enjoying a refreshing vacation at Phuket, Thailand, with her husband Angad Bedi and children Mehr and Guriq.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'We love living the island life and @barcelo_coconut_island is always a great idea!!!! @oa_dmc @irisreps you really know how to serve it on a platter,' Neha posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Selfie time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Bonding time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

It's a good vacation, and Neha shares some videos too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff