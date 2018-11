November 20, 2018 14:48 IST

Welcome, little one!

Say hello to Mehr Dhupia Bedi!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, November 18, and they have now named their little princess.

Neha posted a cute picture of Mehr, as her baby boots said hello to the world.

Dhupia, 38, and Bedi, 35, wed on May 10 this year.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/ Instagram