Neha-Angad's Trip To Hong Kong

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently took off on a trip to Hong Kong with their children Mehr and Guriq, and created fond memories.
'Memories from #HongKong with my favourite people! This wasn't my first time in HK but surely one that was different -- unexplored vibe, spots, energy, and, of course, this one with my fam!' Angad writes.
A day of treats of different kinds!
Making sand castles on castle on the beach.
Getting all touristy by travelling in an open bus.
Bonding time.
Enjoying the night light of Hong Kong.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com