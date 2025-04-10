HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Neha-Angad's Trip To Hong Kong

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 10, 2025 13:59 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently took off on a trip to Hong Kong with their children Mehr and Guriq, and created fond memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

'Memories from #HongKong with my favourite people! This wasn't my first time in HK but surely one that was different -- unexplored vibe, spots, energy, and, of course, this one with my fam!' Angad writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

A day of treats of different kinds!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Making sand castles on castle on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Getting all touristy by travelling in an open bus.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Bonding time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Enjoying the night light of Hong Kong.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

