Neha-Angad's Trip To Hong Kong

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently took off on a trip to Hong Kong with their children Mehr and Guriq, and created fond memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

'Memories from #HongKong with my favourite people! This wasn't my first time in HK but surely one that was different -- unexplored vibe, spots, energy, and, of course, this one with my fam!' Angad writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

A day of treats of different kinds!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Making sand castles on castle on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Getting all touristy by travelling in an open bus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Bonding time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bishan Singh Bedi/Instagram

Enjoying the night light of Hong Kong.

