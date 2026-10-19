Navratri Day 9: How To Add a Pop of Peacock Green

For Navratri Day 9, master the vibrant peacock green hue by drawing inspiration from these celebrity-approved accessories.

Key Points Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor showcase integrating peacock green through brooches, rings, and minimal yet striking jewellery.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut suggest traditional elements like oxidised jhumkis and double-toned dupattas for a rooted Garba aesthetic.

Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela, and Bhumi Pednekar inspire with embellished clutches, eye-grabbing headpieces, and colourful bangle stacks to add a pop of peacock green.

Peacock green takes centre stage on the last day of Navratri but this deep, intense shade of green can be a little hard to pull off.

The trick lies in styling it right and these celebrity-approved accessories show you exactly how to ace the look!

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

While Janhvi's peacock-inspired ensemble is stunning, we love how she keeps her jewellery minimal yet striking for that impactful finishing touch.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi prefers oversized oxidised jhumkiS with a touch of peacock green to style her minimalistic look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi's colourful bangle stack featuring peacock green accents elevates an otherwise understated look.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Ananya breaks the monotony of her white outfit with a brooch, statement rings and earrings in an emerald peacock hue.

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maejoy/Instagram

Malaika adds a pop of peacock green to her ethnic look with a beautiful embellished box clutch -- an absolute steal at Rs 5,499.

Urvashi Rautela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Rediff Archives

Urvashi's feather dress may not have been her finest fashion moment at Cannes, but you can certainly accessorise your festive look with an eye-grabbing headpiece like hers.

Ankita Lokhande

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita pairs her green outfit with big, bold and beautiful earrings that instantly grab your attention.

Krystal D'Souza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

If you want to keep things subtle yet stylish, take a cue from Krystal and opt for earrings that are delicate, feminine and add just the right amount of elegance to your Navratri look.

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Simply add a double-toned dupatta in peacock green and blue to your outfit, along with a traditional hat, to keep your garba look rooted in heritage, just like Kangana.

Aahana Kumra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Want a fuss-free garba-night look? Just add a multi-coloured scarf to your outfit for instant spark and zing. You can thank Aahana later!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff