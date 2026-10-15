Navratri Day 5: Ace Your Sunshine Look

Embrace the vibrant energy of Navratri Day 5 by discovering how to effortlessly incorporate yellow accessories, inspired by Bollywood divas.

Key Points Navratri Day 5 celebrates sunshine and positive energy, making yellow the ideal colour for festive attire.

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit Nene offer inspiration for incorporating yellow accessories.

Options range from bold statement jewellery and traditional gold sets to subtle touches like yellow flowers, bangles, and playful rings.

Day 5 of Navratri is all about bringing sunshine and positive energy to centre stage, and yellow is just the colour for the job!

Get your outfit ideas from here, and scroll down to see how you can accessorise your look further.

Namrata Thakker gives some quick pointers.

Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Match your yellow outfit with a headband like Kiara Advani and your Navratri avatar will give off solid retro vibes.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika nailed her Oscar look with a chunky yellow sapphire statement necklace and you can too! Just add this bold accessory to your Navratri look for instant diva energy.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's sapphire dangling earrings are perfect for millennials who like to keep things chic for festive occasions.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Want your Navratri look rooted in tradition and heritage? Take a cue from Madhuri and opt for yellow-gold jewellery set that exudes desi vibes.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

We love how Shraddha adds a pop of sunshine to her Maharashtrian mulgi look with yellow flowers in her hair.

Hina Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina looks stunning in her dress, but it's her stack of orange and yellow bangles that truly steals the show. The vibrant colour combination makes the accessories standout beautifully.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

Sonam makes a yellow bag work like magic with an otherwise understated look. Try this trend, and you might just earn the fashionista status too!

Karan Johar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Channel your inner KJo and go avant-garde with a yellow-gold metallic handbag that screams art meets fashion!

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Have fun with your Garba look without going overboard by adding a cute yellow cat ring like Sanya's -- eye-catching, playful, and probably the coolest accessory you'll own!

Shweta Tripathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Make a sipper part of your accessory game, complete with a quirky yellow straw like Shweta's.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff