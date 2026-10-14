Navratri Day 4: The Best Ways To Wear The Blues

Discover how to effortlessly elevate your Navratri Day 4 festive look with stunning blue accessories.

Key Points Navratri Day 4 encourages incorporating blue accessories, from royal to powder blue, to enhance festive outfits.

Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas offer diverse inspiration for styling blue accessories.

Options range from statement jewellery like chandbalis and sapphire rings to playful additions like hats and blue-framed glasses.

Day 4 of Navratri is all about embracing joy and warmth while keeping your festive ensemble cool and fun with blue accessories. Whether it's royal blue, powder blue or deep blue, every shade brings its own charm.

Namrata Thakker shows you how to slay your Navratri avatar with playful yet sophisticated blue accessories.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy A Jewels Brides/Instagram

Ananya proves that contrast colours can elevate your Navratri look, pairing oversized turquoise chandbalis with a stunning yellow sari.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

We're obsessed with Alia's twin sapphire rings -- dainty, elegant and oh-so-gorgeous! Pair something similar with your festive ensemble for a touch of grace and timeless charm.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

If you love experimenting with fashion, take inspiration from Missus Jonas and add a hat to your outfit to make it playful.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

If you prefer a fuss-free look, simply wear a pair of blue-framed glasses for that extra spark, like Sara.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anisha Mulchandani/Instagram

Serving major nail art goals, Tamannaah proves it's easy to play around with fashion if you just know how to!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tokree/Instagram

No matter the shade, match your bangles to your blue outfit for a statement look, just like Bebo.

Genelia Deshmukh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gazal Gupta/Instagram

Give your Garba night look a modern twist and add an embellished jacket with blue tones to your outfit for an edgy twist. Genelia looks stunning, right?

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Kind courtesy Billy Manik/Instagram

Madhuri is slaying the desi look in a floral sari, paired with blue-and-green earrings that exude heirloom vibes.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone /Instagram

Deepika makes a strong case for blue stilettos.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's mini dress is an absolute steal, but it's her shimmery white-and-blue heart-shaped handbag that has our attention.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff