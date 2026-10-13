Navratri Day 3: Add A Pop Of Red With These Accessories

Discover how to effortlessly incorporate red into your Navratri Day 3 festive outfits with stylish accessories, drawing inspiration from Indian celebrities.

Key Points Navratri Day 3 celebrates the colour red, representing strength, courage, passion, and energy.

Incorporate red accessories like ruby and diamond chokers, statement earrings, or complete jewellery sets to enhance your festive attire.

Experiment with fun and unique red accessories such as red-tinted sunglasses, crab rings, or stacked bangles to add personality to your Navratri look.

Navratri Day 3 is all about red, the colour of strength, courage, passion and energy.

A pop of red will instantly lift your festive outfit and make you stand out in the crowd. Namrata Thakker shows you how.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrapali Jewels/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan matches her outfit with a dainty ruby and diamond encrusted necklace, making her look classy.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone shows us how to keep things simple and chic by donning statement ruby floral earrings.

Tisca Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Make sure your jewellery has red as the dominant colour, just like Tisca Chopra!

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Want to give your sari look an edge? Like Alia Bhatt, add a few roses to your hair, an effortlessly romantic accessory that instantly elevates the look.

Genelia Deshmukh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Or take the floral inspiration to the next level and give your hairstyle a whole new personality with lots of roses and pearls. Genelia Deshmukh gets it right.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Have fun with your Navratri look and turn heads by adding a pair of red tinted sunglasses to your ensemble! You can thank Priyanka Chopra Jonas later.

Shweta Tripathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

We love Shweta Tripathi's red crab ring. It's fun, fresh and definitely a fun try this Navratri.

Shehnaaz Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill could just be setting a new trend. Stack a stack of red bangles on one side and a different colour on the other to spice things up.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

An embellished cuff bracelet, like the one Karisma Kapoor is wearing, can take your Navratri look to the next level.

Urvashi Rautela

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

It's okay to go overboard and get dramatic like Urvashi Rautela. So yes, go ahead and carry that peacock clutch along! That's if you don't mind shelling out Rs 542,006 for it!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff