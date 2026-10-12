Navratri Day 2: 10 Ways To Wear White Accessories

Elevate your Navratri Day 2 look with elegant white accessories, from pearl necklaces and statement chokers to floral earrings and embellished heels.

Key Points Navratri Day 2 is dedicated to the colour white, symbolising purity, peace, and elegance.

Pearl necklaces and statement chokers can instantly add finesse to traditional outfits like saris.

Oversized white floral earrings and floral jewellery sets, including maang tikkas, offer a playful and beautiful touch.

The second day of Navratri calls for all things white. It's a colour that symbolises purity, peace and effortless elegance. Get your outfit ideas from here, but scroll down to get those accessories right!

Namrata Thakker gives you some lovely ideas.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Take a cue from Alia Bhatt and style your sari with a multi-layered pearl necklace for instant finesse and grace.

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Haseena Shaikh/Instagram

Or wear a statement choker neck piece like Kangana Ranaut, to go with your six yards of elegance.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalaa/Instagram

Want to have fun with your festive look? Opt for oversized white floral hanging earrings and add a matching clutch. You can than fashionista Sonam Kapoor later!

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

If floral accessories are your thing, wear a pretty white floral jewellery set, including a maang tikka and you’ll look as beautiful as Mouni Roy.

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra proves that white, pearl-studded bangles are all you need to slay the desi festive look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

If you’re looking to keep things chic, go the Janhvi Kapoor way and simply choose emboli white pair of heels with your Navratri dress.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekaya/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez makes a compelling case for the pearl hair accessory we never knew we needed.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A small white embellished handbag can instantly break the monotony of an outfit while adding just the right amount of bling and drama. And we love how Khushi Kapoor is making it look like a styling essential.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

No accessory comes close to a fresh pair of gajra in your hair, and Rashmika Mandanna knows. It’s simple, traditional and easy on the pocket.

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Press on nails are the newest accessory everyone’s addicted to and rightly so. Sonakshi Sinha rocks them like a true diva.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff