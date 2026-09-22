National Film Awards: Yami, Kartik, Mammootty, Dhanush Honoured

The 72nd National Film Awards celebrated outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, with Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Dhanush, and Sanjay Mishra among the prominent winners.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam receives the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the political thriller Article 370.

Kartik Aaryan shared his National Award win with movie legend Mammootty.

Dhanush received a double honour, winning Best Tamil Film for his directorial venture Raayan and a Special Mention for his acting in Captain Miller.

Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in the political thriller Article 370, and her husband Aditya Dhar couldn't help but get emotional.

As Yami walked up to the stage, smiling brightly, and accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu, the Dhurandhar director, sitting in the audience, couldn't look away.

Article 370 won the Best Feature Film award too, and Aditya Dhar, who produced it, went on stage to collect it.

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

Earlier, when the National Awards were announced, Yami had shared her happiness in an X post: 'Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.

'For 14 years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema.

'It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility. Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction.'

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar.

The 72nd National Awards ceremony was held at Kevadia in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. It was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Mammootty's Fourth National Award

IMAGE: Mammootty receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

Mammootty received a standing ovation as he won his fourth National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam.

The Malayalam film, known for its black-and-white visuals, received praise for its storytelling and performances.

The latest win adds another National Award to Mammootty's long list of honours.

His first win came in 1989 for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He won the award again in 1990 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan, while his third Best Actor honour came in 1994 for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Kartik Aaryan's inspiring tale

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

Mammootty shared the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for his performance in Chandu Champion.

Kartik portrayed the title role in the Kabir Khan film based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

The actor underwent a significant physical transformation and intensive training to portray the athlete on screen.

Two wins for Dhanush

IMAGE: Dhanush receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

Dhanush received the National Award for Best Tamil Film for Raayan, which he directed and also starred in. The honour marks his first National Award recognition as a director.

The film follows a man who gets pulled into a world of crime and revenge while trying to protect his family.

The actor also received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, set in the pre-Independence era, also won the National Award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Dhanush. Photograph: ANI

Kartik and Dhanush sit next to each other at the ceremony.

'This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done'

Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Film of a Director award for his biographical drama film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkarshowcased the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Randeep, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

After the announcement of the 72nd National Award winners in July, Randeep described the film as the most demanding project of his career.

'Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done.

'The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward.

'As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty,' Hooda said.

Sanjay Mishra's lucky charm

IMAGE: Sanjay Mishra receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

After more than three decades in the film industry, Sanjay Mishra has added a National Film Award to his career. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Bhaskar Sinha in the 2024 crime drama Bhakshak.

Mishra had earlier told ANI that he did not expect to receive the honour. He also spoke about working with Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bhakshak, saying both films brought him appreciation, and called Bhumi his 'lucky charm'.

The actor recalled the moment he learnt that he had been selected for the National Award.

'I started receiving a few messages. Someone told me, 'Check the PIB (Press Information Bureau), the announcement will be made on YouTube.

'The most special part is that my father worked at the PIB. He is no longer with us, but I received this news through the very office where he once served. That was a huge moment for me. I found out through PIB that I had been selected for the National Award. It was very emotional,' Mishra said.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak released on Netflix.

The film follows journalist Vaishali Singh, played by Bhumi Pednekar, as she investigates allegations of abuse at a girls' shelter home in Bihar. Sanjay Mishra plays Bhaskar Sinha, her cameraman, who supports her during the investigation.

'Receiving the National Award for Srikanth is an incredibly proud and humbling moment'

IMAGE: T-Series mogul Bhushan Kumar receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

The Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth took home the award for Best Hindi Film, and Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Tushar Hiranandani took the stage to receive it.

'Receiving the National Award for Srikanth is an incredibly proud and humbling moment. When we chose to tell Srikanth Bolla's story, we were deeply moved by his determination, resilience and refusal to let circumstances define his dreams,' Bhushan Kumar said.

'Tushar Hiranandani brought immense sensitivity and conviction to the telling of this story, while Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar brought their characters to life with remarkable sincerity. To see the film receive this honour makes this moment truly special. This recognition belongs to the entire team who believed in the story and gave their best to bring Srikanth Bolla's extraordinary journey to audiences.'

'Baap re!!! It's huge re!!

IMAGE: Vijay Ganguly receives the National Award from President Murmu. Photograph: ANI

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreography honour for the popular song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. His sister Rupali Ganguly was present at the ceremony and cheered for him.

Rupali had earlier celebrated her brother's win when the National Award winners were announced.

Sharing a video of the announcement on Instagram, the Anupamaa actor called herself the 'proudest' sister and spoke about their family's journey: 'From being a National award-winning director's daughter to being a National award-winning choreographer's sister... I am the proudest.'

She recalled how their mother had predicted that Vijay would win the award for the song.

'Baap re!!! It's huge re!! I still can't process it, but I have seen how you have struggled, how many times you have gone without, the setbacks and disappointments you have faced. But your smile has always been intact,' Rupali wrote.

Vijay Ganguly has choreographed several popular songs in Hindi films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bhediya, JugJugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Dhurandhar.

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar and Mammootty greet each other as Yami Gautam looks on. Photograph: ANI

Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran.

Kalki 2898 AD was named the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Feminichi Fathima was named the Best Malayalam Film and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff