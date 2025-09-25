National Awards: 'Wanted A Good Picture To Hang At Home'

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

Moments before he received his maiden National Film Award for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey said his focus was on following the protocol and get a good picture with President Droupadi Murmu, one that he could hang in his home.

At the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, Massey was recognised for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which won the Best Film Award at the ceremony.

For Massey, it was a surreal moment and it is yet to sink in.

"I think it will take a couple of days for me to go back home, just sit in my space and just go through what's happened. But it's a great feeling. Not just me, my family, my well wishers, they are all very happy," he told PTI in an interview.

"The only thing that was going through my mind was that I follow the protocol because you will be standing with the President of the country. In my mind, I was thinking that I should follow them properly and hit the mark because you don't get more than 20 seconds. So my attention was on those things. And I just wanted to get a good picture to hang at home," he added.

Interestingly, we had predicted that he would win a National Award for his brilliant performance in 12th Fail!

IMAGE: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey at the National Awards. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Massey shared the honour with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was rewarded for his blockbuster movie Jawan.

Besides Shah Rukh, Massey was seen interacting with Rani Mukerji, who won the Best Actress honour for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Mohanlal, the recipient of the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023.

"It feels great to be honoured alongside someone like him (SRK)... He has inspired so many people. So to be sharing the stage with him, with Rani Mukerji ma'am, Mohanlal sir, Prasoon Joshi and such incredible talent -- everybody from regional cinema, from the farthest corner of your country -- what I mean to say is that when you sit with such great people, it feels good," he said.

Quizzed about his interactions with the three icons of Indian cinema, Massey said they were all very "excited and happy".

"It was wonderful to see Shah Rukh sir and Rani ma'am. They have worked for more than 30 years and still have that child-like excitement and quality after achieving so much in their life. And they continue to inspire generations.

"To be seated alongside them, to see that excitement in them, to see the artist inside them wanting to better themselves even after so much success is so inspiring," he added.

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail.

Massey said both Shah Rukh and Rani praised his performance in 12th Fail, a movie based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling book that chronicled the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

The movie, which also starred Medha Shankr, emerged as a box office success in October 2023 and earned rave reviews from critics.

"They were happy. In fact, Rani ma'am, when the film came out, she sent a message. And after that, I met her two-three times. And she congratulated me and my work. And not just 12th Fail but also the other films that I've done. So, she's been very generous."

IMAGE: Vikrant with 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

When the movie came to him, Massey said he and Vidhu Vinod Chopra both recognised its 'tremendous potential'.

"We wanted to go out there and share Manoj Kumar Sharma's story because it is an underdog's story which is so Indian in nature... I mean, we are very resilient as people, as Indians, we've seen some of the toughest and darkest times, and we continue to strive to better ourselves each day. We recognised that potential, that this could probably inspire people," he says.

"Winning awards, everything, I don't think you can plan all these things. You don't go out there wanting to make a film saying, 'this film will win an award'. You can't do art with that intent."

IMAGE: With Ali Fazal in Mirzapur.

Massey, who began his journey on the small screen with shows such as Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, is known for bringing a quiet intensity and sensitivity to his roles, making him one of the most versatile performers of his generation.

The actor started his journey in films with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera and has given critically lauded performances in movies and shows such as A Death In The Gunj, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Mirzapur, Sector 36 and Cargo.

"Getting to realise your dreams is such a wonderful blessing. It's very gratifying. I started off my journey way back in 2004 through television, and people have been very generous, very kind. They've enjoyed watching me on television," he says.

"They watch me on their mobile phones and laptops. And they also make time to go to the cinema screen and watch my movies. So, it's a wonderful feeling."

IMAGE: With wife Sheetal Thakur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

More than the pressure to do better with his next projects, Massey said the National Award win instills a sense of responsibility in him.

"My world view remains the same. My process remains the same. I'm just thinking about that all the more, that I need to go back to my basics and not change anything within me because the larger idea is to tell stories, to inspire people, to try being the voice for the voiceless and represent the common man with utmost sincerity.

"I will continue to do that. I would have continued doing that had I not won the National Award. So nothing changes."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff