National Awards: 'Article 370' best film; Mammootty, Yami, Kartik best actor

The 72nd National Film Awards saw the political drama Article 370 emerge as the biggest victor, clinching the Best Feature Film award, while its star Yami Gautam was honoured as Best Actress, alongside Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan who shared the Best Actor title.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Article 370. Photograph: X

Key Points Article 370 was named the Best Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, recognised for its portrayal of Jammu and Kashmir's integration into India.

Yami Gautam received the Best Actress award for her "nuanced performance" as an intelligence officer in Article 370.

Mammootty won Best Actor for the Malayalam horror film Bramayugam, sharing the honour with Kartik Aaryan for his role in Chandu Champion.

Randeep Hooda made a successful directorial debut, winning Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biographical drama.

Other notable winners include Kalki 2898 AD for Best Popular Film and Captain Miller for promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.

Political drama Article 370 emerged as the biggest winner at the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday, bagging the best feature film honour, while its lead star Yami Gautam was named best actress.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan shared the best actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion respectively.

Article 370 and Yami Gautam's Acclaim

Inspired by the government's decision to abrogate the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 features Gautam as an intelligence officer involved in a covert operation linked to the developments leading up to the abrogation. It is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Announcing the awards for the year 2024, chairperson of the 11-member central jury, Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, said the film "centres on the mission to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into Indian union. Emphasising a unified and indivisible nation, it highlights the battle against local corruption and dismantling of a conflict economy".

Released in February 2024, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the film drew political attention over its portrayal of the constitutional change.

On Gautam's role, Jayaraj said the actor delivered "a nuanced performance that portrays a law enforcement agent's unwavering pursuit of truth and justice with sensitivity, courage and compassion. A performance that leaves a profound and lasting impact".

Debut Direction and Shared Acting Honours

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda won the best debut director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, his first directorial venture in which he also plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Hindi biographical drama traces Savarkar's life, including his years as a revolutionary in London, his incarceration in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and his later political career.

Praising Hooda's directorial effort, Jayaraj said, "Showcasing freedom fighter Savarkar's early life, influences and contributions to the Indian freedom movement, the director shows extraordinary commitment and command over the craft."

Mammootty was recognised for his performance in the Rahul Sadasivan directed Malayalam black-and-white horror film. Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan's biographical sports drama, is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist.

Other Significant Wins

Meanwhile, Telugu science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD won the award for best popular film "providing wholesome entertainment".

Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the film blends elements from Indian mythology with a futuristic dystopian setting and was among the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, won the award for best feature film promoting "National, Social and Environmental Values".

Set during the British Raj, the film follows a former soldier who rebels against colonial rule. Rajkumar Periasamy was named best director for Amaran, the Tamil biographical action drama based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee (posthumous) Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Actor Sanjay Mishra won the best actor in a supporting role award for the Hindi crime drama Bhakshak, which centres on a journalist investigating abuse at a shelter home.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir won the best lyrics award for the song Jaane Do from the Hindi film Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn.

The film is based on the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who guided the Indian football team during one of its most successful periods.