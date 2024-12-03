News
Home  » Movies » Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrested For Murder

Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrested For Murder

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: December 03, 2024 10:53 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya, 43, has been arrested in the US for 'deliberately setting a deadly fire' in a garage on November 2 and killing her ex-boyfriend and his female friend in Queens, New York.

According to The Times Of India newspaper, Aliya arrived at the two-storey detached garage at about 6:20 am and yelled, 'You're all going to die today'.

She then set fire to the garage, killing Edward Jacobs, 35, and Anastasia Ettienne, 33. The two were trapped inside, as the fire raged near the entrance, cutting off their chance of escape.

 

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Aliya 'maliciously' ended the lives of two people and she was indicted by a grand jury on counts of murder and arson. If convicted, she faces a maximum of life in prison.

Jacobs' mother Janet revealed that her son had broken up with Aliya a year ago but the latter was still trying to get back to him.

Meanwhile, Aliyah's mother told the New York Daily News newspaper that 'I don't think she would be killing anyone. She was a person caring for everyone'. But she revealed that her daughter was struggling with an addiction to opiod drugs.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
