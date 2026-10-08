'Nana Was Truly Lionhearted'

'I particularly remember the scene in Musthafa, where his insight and understanding helped me immensely in bringing a certain nuance and depth to my performance.'

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon and Nana Patekar in the song Tera Gham Mera Gham Ek Jaisa Sanam from Ghulam-E-Musthafa.

Key Points 'We all know that one day, we have to walk the same path and embark on that onward journey, but knowing that does not make the loss any easier. His passing has come as a sudden and profound shock.'

'Nana and I shared a wonderful rapport, built on mutual respect, warmth and genuine fondness.'

'Some people leave behind more than memories; they leave behind an impression of their strength, warmth and spirit that stays with you. Nana was one such person.'

Raveena Tandon is deeply saddened by the death of her Ghulam-E-Musthafam co-star, Nana Patekar.

Remembering him with warmth and affection, Raveena recalls the special rapport they shared, built on mutual respect and genuine fondness.

'Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Nana,' she says. 'We all know that one day, we have to walk the same path and embark on that onward journey, but knowing that does not make the loss any easier. His passing has come as a sudden and profound shock.'

'He was courageous, strong and generous in spirit'

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon remembers Nana Patekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena remembers Nana as a courageous and generous person. 'Nana and I shared a wonderful rapport, built on mutual respect, warmth and genuine fondness. He was truly lionhearted -- courageous, strong and generous in spirit.'

She recalls how much she learnt from him while working together on Musthafa. There was one particular scene where Nana's understanding of the situation helped her bring greater depth to her performance.

'I will always cherish the memories of the time we spent working together,' she writes. 'I particularly remember the scene in Musthafa, where his insight and understanding helped me immensely in bringing a certain nuance and depth to my performance in that situation. I will always be grateful to him for that.'

'Some people leave behind more than memories'

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon and Nana Patekar in Ghulam-E-Musthafa.

Raveena's memories of Nana Patekar go beyond their work. She remembers a particularly difficult day during the making of Mustafa, when she discovered that she was suffering from meningitis.

'This song was my favourite from the film Ghulam-E-Musthafa. It was also the day I discovered I was sick with meningitis. I was shooting through the day till my headache became unbearable,' she says, referring to the song Tera Gham Mera Gham Ek Jaisa Sanam.

Nana, she says, was extremely considerate and concerned about her health: 'He was gentlemanly about me cutting short, finishing my shoot and heading straight to the hospital. Till then, he had supplied me with all the medicines to help subside the headache.

'Some people leave behind more than memories; they leave behind an impression of their strength, warmth and spirit that stays with you. Nana was one such person. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

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