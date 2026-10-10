The Many Shades Of Nana Patekar

From angry young men and ruthless gangsters to comic dons and broken patriarchs, Nana Patekar made almost every shade of a character his own.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Vanvaas.



Key Points Nana Patekar passed away at 75 due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Goa, leaving the industry in shock.

Patekar's career spanned decades, marked by distinctive performances in films like Parinda, Krantiveer, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Welcome.

He was celebrated for his intense monologues, versatile acting across negative and comedic roles, and philanthropic activities.

October 8, 2026, will be remembered as a dark day for Bollywood, which has lost one of its most distinctive performers. Nana Patekar leaves behind a legacy that will be incredibly difficult to match.

He may no longer be living with us, but his amazing performances, memorable dialogues, his deadpan sense of humour and beyond the screen, his admirable philanthropic activities, will always ensure he remains in the memories of all cinephiles.

A look at his journey through his amazing career and legacy in pictures.

Early Career and Breakthrough Roles

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Gaman.

In 1978, Nana Patekar made his debut in Hindi cinema with a small part in Muzaffar Ali’s searing drama Gaman. Though he hardly had much to say, his lanky appearance and piercing expressions left an early mark.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ankush.

One of his earlier notable roles was in N Chandra’s drama Ankush (1986) as a young man frustrated with the system that refuses to look after the common man. This film first fully exploited his innate ability to command a scene with fiercely intense monologue deliveries.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Salaam Bombay!.

By 1988, Nana Patekar had established himself as a credible actor to watch out for. He delivered two outstanding performances that year: one as the intimidating Baba in Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay!, and the other as a deeply conflicted Buddhist monk in Nabendu Ghosh's Trishagni. These were two roles with distinct shades of grey, performed with completely different variations. For his role in Trishagni, the actor even went fully bald and clean-shaven.

Iconic Performances and National Recognition

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Parinda.

Who can possibly forget the terrifyingly menacing Anna in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s brilliant Parinda (1990)? For his terrific performance as the antagonist (replete with a memorable death scene), Nana Patekar rightfully received his first National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Prahaar.

It is genuinely strange that Nana Patekar directed only one movie to date: Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991). It was a solid and intense thriller, with Patekar shining both as the lead and the director. He famously underwent actual army training and shaved off his signature beard to properly look the part of a rigid military training officer.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Nana Patekar also delivered a crucial supporting role in Aziz Mirza’s Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), acting as both the sutradhar and the grounded voice of reason speaking for the public, and even taking potshots at them. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman is widely considered one of the breakout movies that firmly established Shah Rukh Khan as a leading man in Bollywood.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Krantiveer.

Krantiveer (1994) is a major landmark in Nana Patekar’s career. It not only netted him a National Award for Best Actor but also boosted his box office appeal as a leading man. His hard-hitting, angry rants continue to reverberate through the annals of cinema, particularly since we cannot help but realise that the sociopolitical situation has barely changed.

Versatility and Later Works

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala in Agni Sakshi.

1997 was a fabulous year for Nana Patekar admirers, as we were heavily impressed by the stark contrast he brought to two memorable roles. If he quietly broke your heart as the hearing-impaired Joseph Braganza in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical, he completely got under your skin playing a toxic, abusive husband in Partho Ghosh’s Agni Sakshi, which won him his third National Award.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ghulam-E-Musthafa.

In Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997), also directed by Partho Ghosh, Patekar proved he could play a gangster with a softer, romantic side. His iconic skull cap and chequered scarf attire grabbed attention from fans back then, though Ghulam-E-Musthafa failed to replicate the runaway success of Agni Sakshi.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar in Kohram.

When the country was confidently promised a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar in the leads, expectations were incredibly explosive. Sadly, Mehul Kumar’s action drama Kohram (1999) was an outright disappointment. Still, Patekar’s ponytail and awkward pairing with Tabu managed to remain major talking points, albeit for all the wrong reasons. That same year, he fared much better playing the revolutionary Bhau in Hu Tu Tu, which notably became Gulzar’s final film as a director.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Shakti: The Power.

Cast him in a negative role, and he is bound to leave you petrified. That is exactly what he did while playing the ultra-orthodox, patriarchal uncrowned ruler of a rough village in Krishna Vamsi’s Shakti: The Power (2002).

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Ajay Devgn in Bhoot.

Ram Gopal Varma brought together an eclectic cast for his star-studded urban horror thriller Bhoot (2003). Nana Patekar, playing the sardonic cop investigating the bizarre happenings, displayed a distinctly different beard style for the movie, going the ‘French’ way. 2003 was the year the actor loved to lean into spooks as he also memorably played a creepy prankster who gets horribly pranked himself in the anthology Darna Mana Hai.

Memorable Roles and Final Appearances

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Revathi in Ab Tak Chhappan.

Shimit Amin’s Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) could arguably be considered Nana Patekar’s best role in a cop uniform, playing the lethal encounter specialist Inspector Sadhu Agashe. He let go of his beard for this highly acclaimed role.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Bluffmaster!.

Rohan Sippy’s Bluffmaster! (2005) gave us one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic images: Nana Patekar literally worshipping himself. It is a legendary, still constantly used to troll narcissistic leaders completely in love with their own image. He was also impressive that same year, playing a more serious shade of grey in Prakash Jha’s Apaharan.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar, Mallika Sherawat and Anil Kapoor in Welcome.

Amar-Prem from Andaz Apna Apna and Uday-Majnu from Welcome (2007) might easily be our three favourite male comedy duos in Hindi cinema. We still cannot stop chuckling over the glorious memory of Nana Patekar, dressed in sharp blazers, pushing a vegetable cart and shouting, 'Aloo lelo... kaanda le lo...'

And whenever the laughter gets a bit too much, we firmly tell ourselves, 'Control, Uday, control!'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Ranbir Kapoor in Raajneeti.

Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010) boasts a cast filled with solid heavyweights, with a storyline heavily borrowing from both the Mahabharata and The Godfather. Nana Patekar’s simple attire and friendly chuckle disguise his tactical shrewdness, excelling as the pragmatic mastermind orchestrating the brutal rise of his protégé, played by Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Pratima Kazmi in Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Comedy hit-maker Priyadarshan got an opportunity to work with Nana Patekar in Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012), casting him as a tough man who barely speaks. Huge mistake. What is the point of casting someone famous for his incredibly sharp dialogue delivery in a comedy movie, and then refusing to give him anything scene-stealing to say?

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ab Tak Chhappan 2.

2015 was the year of sequels for Nana Patekar. He returned with Anil Kapoor for their highly anticipated Uday-Majnu redux in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back. While it was a hit at the box office, it was nowhere near as funny or well-made as the first film. Ab Tak Chhappan 2, however, was both a critical and commercial disappointment.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Natsamrat.

The Marathi film Natsamrat (2016) housed what is easily Nana Patekar’s most heartbreakingly brilliant performance of the past decade. Playing a retired theatre thespian, his unkempt look and traditional attire perfectly complemented his deeply rooted portrayal of a man who firmly lives and dies (quite literally) by the stage. Some of his other notable Marathi movies include Deool, Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero, Yashwantrao Chavan: Bakhar Eka Vaadalaachi, Aapla Manus et al.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Sayaji Shinde in Kaala.

Nana Patekar made for a menacing villain in Pa Ranjith’s Tamil political drama Kaala (2018). His pristine white costumes starkly betray his deeply evil intent though he consistently gets outmatched by the black-attired protagonist, played by Rajinikanth. Every single scene these two legends shared onscreen was pure fire!

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in Vanvaas.

The actor shed his usual grandstanding for a deeply moving portrayal of a patriarch suffering from dementia, abandoned by his ungrateful grown-up children in Varanasi, in Anil Sharma’s melodramatic Vanvaas (2024).

IMAGE: Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar and Sonam Bajwa in Housefull 5.

The following year, he made an extended cameo in Housefull 5 (2025) as an eccentric Interpol officer, who dresses up bizarrely for his supposed job and literally played phugdi with his suspects before revealing who the killer was.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Nana Patekar in O'Romeo.

Nana Patekar’s final major role was in 2026’s O’Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj’s ensemble gangster drama led by Shahid Kapoor. While the film was a disappointment coming from someone as prolific as VB, Shahid and Nana’s strong performances easily remained O’Romeo’s biggest strengths.

If recent reports are to be believed, he will be appearing posthumously in Laxman Utekar’s Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, and in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff