Nana Patekar's 8 Most Iconic Film Dialogues

Is your favourite Nana Patekar dialogue on this list?

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Krantiveer.



Key Points Nana Patekar's unique voice and delivery have made many of his film dialogues iconic and memorable over a career spanning nearly five decades.

His roles range from intense characters in crime dramas like Parinda and Ab Tak Chhappan to comedic turns in films such as Welcome.

Patekar's dialogue 'Dhande mein koi kisi ka bhai nahi, koi kisi ka beta nahi' from Parinda highlighted his ruthless gangster persona, earning him a National Film Award.

With a voice that could unsettle, intimidate, amuse and move audiences, Nana Patekar had a unique quality of turning even an ordinary line into a memorable dialogue.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, the actor delivered countless such moments that remain etched in the history of Indian cinema. From the anger of Krantiveer and menace of Parinda to the realism of Ab Tak Chhappan and the deadpan comedy of Welcome, Patekar's dialogues became an important part of his legacy.

Here are some of his most memorable screen dialogues:

'Dhande Mein Koi Kisi Ka Bhai Nahin, Koi Kisi Ka Beta Nahin'

Parinda (1989)

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar in Parinda.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda was a landmark crime drama about two brothers, played by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, caught in Mumbai's violent underworld. In the movie, Patekar essayed the role of Anna, a ruthless gangster who controlled a criminal empire and had little room for sentiment when it came to business.

Nana Patekar's performance earned him the National Award.

'Aa Gaye Meri Maut Ka Tamasha Dekhne'

Krantiveer (1994)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Krantiveer.

If one film best represents Patekar's ability to turn dialogue into a weapon, it is Mehul Kumar's Krantiveer. He played Pratap Narayan Tilak, an alcoholic and disillusioned man who becomes an unlikely crusader against corruption and communal hatred.

The line comes in one of the film's most intense sequences, when Pratap confronts those who have gathered around him moments before he's supposed to get hanged.

'Bata Ismein Musalman Ka Khoon Kaunsa Aur Hindu Ka Kaunsa?'

Krantiveer (1994)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Krantiveer.

Krantiveer gave Patekar several politically-charged lines, but this one perhaps best captures the film's argument against communal hatred. Pratap's question about whether one can distinguish between Muslim and Hindu blood is deliberately simple in its logic.

Patekar delivers it with the fury of someone who has watched political and religious divisions destroy ordinary lives.

'Ek Machhar Saala Aadmi Ko Hijda Bana Deta Hai?'

Yeshwant (1997)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Yeshwant.

Yeshwant gave Nana Patekar another character that suited his style: a volatile police officer operating in a city where crime, corruption and bureaucracy constantly test his patience.

As Inspector Yeshwant Lohar, Patekar delivered an extended monologue about how seemingly insignificant things can reduce a man to helplessness.

'Maut Se Badhkar Koi Dost Nahin Hai'

Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ghulam-E-Musthafa.

In Ghulam-E-Musthafa, Nana Patekar played a gangster whose life was defined by violence, loyalty and fatalism. The line about death being a greater friend than anyone else reflected the character's bleak understanding of life.

'Hum Sab System Ka Hissa Hain, System Decide Karta Hai, Apun Follow Karta Hai'

Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Nakul Vaid in Ab Tak Chhappan.

Shimit Amin's Ab Tak Chhappan was a gritty crime drama inspired by Mumbai's encounter-policing culture. He played Inspector Sadhu Agashe, an encounter specialist whose job involves eliminating criminals outside the conventional judicial process.

The line about everyone being part of the system captures the film's central conflict. Agashe is both a part of the system and someone who enforces it. Patekar's restrained delivery made the line even more powerful.

'Bhagwan Ka Diya Sab Kuch Hai. Daulat Hai, Shohrat Hai, Izzat Hai'

Welcome (2007)

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar in Welcome.

While he made a name for himself as a powerful performer with Krantiveer and Yeshwant, the one role that earned Patekar a die-hard fandom was his character of gangster Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee's Welcome.

Patekar demonstrated that the same voice and mannerisms could generate huge laughs.

'Control Uday, Control'

Welcome (2007)

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Welcome.

Some of Patekar's most memorable lines did not require a long monologue. 'Control Uday, Control' became a catchphrase because it perfectly captured the exasperation surrounding his character.

In Welcome, Uday Shetty is constantly caught between his gangster persona and the chaos created by his sidekick Majnu Bhai.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff