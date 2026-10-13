Nana Patekar: 'Never Seen Rs 1 lakh In My Life'

'People started fearing Nana Patekar's frankness. Kuchh bhi bol sakta hai yeh. He once pointed to a major respected politician's belly and asked 'Kya hai yeh?''



IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Angaar.

Key Points 'Nana Patekar didn't have a car then, so we sat in my car and drove down to his mother's house in Mahim (north central Mumbai). It was a modest house below a chawl, with one small bedroom and an aangan outside where one could sit. He kept the money in her lap and wept.'

'There was some degree of envy in Nana those days. Jackie Shroff would roll up in his huge Trans Am car which would take up half the road. You know, Jackie, those days -- his stardom, his style and his cars! And Nana would come walking to the sets of Angaar.'

'I argued with him when he left his wife. I pointed out that she had stood by him for so long, yet when he was at his peak, he wanted to be alone.'

Shashilal Nair was among the first few directors who spotted Nana Patekar's potential as a diamond in the rough and, with Angaar, helped pave his way to becoming a national luminary.

Nana Patekar won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for the 1992 film.

Nair shares precious insights about his friend Nana with Dinesh Raheja, "After just two days of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, he told me, 'He will become a major hero, he will replace Amitabh Bachchan.' And this despite the fact that he had a fall out with Shah Rukh over some reason during the shoot."

'I had not seen Nana in Ankush when I cast him'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Mazhar Khan in Angaar.

Nana was not yet a star in the late 1980s when I cast him in a powerful negative role in my first production, Angaar. Anupam Kher was keen on playing that character. Anupam was a dear friend of mine those days, and had been a part of every film I had directed till then, whether it was Krodh (Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol), Falak (Jackie Shroff, Shekhar Kapur, Raakhee) or Parivaar (Mithun Chakraborty, Meenakshi Seshadri).

But when I argued with Anupam that he would not look like Kadar Khan's son, he got emotional. As a result, Dimple and he issued a statement saying they were not working in the film.

My financer said, 'Are you mad? You have planned Angaar as a start-to-finish shoot, and on the very first day, your heroine and villain are not finalised!'

I asked him to chill. I convinced Dimple to stay back. For the villain's role, I zeroed in on an actor who had impressed me with his intensity in a negative role in B R Chopra's Aaj Ki Awaaz (1984). His name was Nana Patekar.

I had not seen Nana in Ankush (1986) when I cast him, but had seen him in a Marathi play on Shulbha Deshpande's recommendation. I thought he was excellent. I met Nana backstage and he enthusiastically asked what I was doing after the play because he wanted to discuss his performance further. I decided mentally to cast this boy.

'When I gave Nana Rs 1 lakh as the signing amount, tears ran down his eyes'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Angaar.

When I offered Nana the film, he said he would charge a big fee. So I raised Rs 1 lakh against my car. When I gave Nana Rs 1 lakh as the signing amount, tears ran down his eyes.

'I have never seen Rs 1 lakh at one go in my life,' he said. He was so overwhelmed because theatre artistes get paid a pittance.

Nana didn't have a car then, so we sat in my car and drove down to his mother's house in Mahim (north central Mumbai). It was a modest house below a chawl, with one small bedroom and an aangan outside where one could sit.

He kept the money in her lap and wept. His mother also started crying. I can never forget this emotional moment.

Believe me, Nana never asked for a rupee after that, not even when the film was released. He knew I was short of finance and was going through tough times to finish Angaar.

Thereafter, Nana dost ho gaya mera. He was one of the three guys who are very close to me in the film industry.

Though I couldn't cast him in my subsequent directorial ventures like One 2 Ka 4 (Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla) or Grahan (Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala) because there was no suitable role for him, our friendship endured.

I would invariably meet his mother for every Ganpati festival, which Nana celebrated with pomp. Of course, since the last seven-eight years, he had chosen to stay largely in Goa and Pune.

'There was some degree of envy in Nana those days'

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, and Nana Patekar in Angaar.

Nana Patekar travelled a long journey from his early days but one quality remained the same: He was always outspoken to the point of bluntness.

Nana would fight with me on the sets of Angaar, and would sulk and even leave the sets sometimes. He would complain bitterly that I was making him sit idle on the sets, playing carrom (at which he was a champ, incidentally), while I shot with the stars.

It provoked him, and he would say: 'Tum toh star log ke peeche ho, aur main chaar din se baitha hoon.'

He was a friend so we exchanged a lot of gaalis. 'Arre, inka sab combination dates hai. Tu chup na.', I would admonish Nana.

There was some degree of envy in Nana those days. Jackie Shroff would roll up in his huge Trans Am car which would take up half the road. You know, Jackie, those days -- his stardom, his style and his cars!

And Nana would come walking to the sets of Angaar in the Lokhandwala Complex neighbourhood of Andheri (northwest Mumbai) because he lived just behind it.

When a scene would take 10-15 retakes, Nana would murmur, 'Unko bolna badi gaadi mein (raw) stock bhi leke aaye.'

Everybody takes retakes, yaar. Producers generally don't want to spend on raw stock but I desired finesse, so I would keep taking retakes.

For one crucial scene, I made Nana give 10-12 consecutive retakes. It was the scene in which Nana shouts at the doctor to give Jackie electric shocks and make him lose his mind.

It was a two-camera set-up. I said I wanted more emotion.

He said, 'I can't do more than this. It will get very loud.'

I never put actors on a pedestal, so I insisted.

Sure enough, Nana bagged the award that year. But he didn't turn up at the Filmfare function because he did not expect to win. I went on stage and collected the award for him.

'I argued with Nana Patekar when he left his wife'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher in Angaar.

I didn't go for my own premiere of Angaar because I was so stressed. Nana handled the show at Maratha Mandir and Excelsior (theatres in south Mumbai). I went straight to the Holy Family hospital, registered as K S Nair and slept there for four days.

I have no idea how Nana got wind of this but he reached the hospital at 1.30 am after the premiere.

He insisted on knowing why I had been hospitalised, so I told him I just needed to relax because it had taken me four years to make the film. Haalat kharab ho gayi thi. Ghar bech daala tha.

Nana was a very sensitive person. He could be caring and brutally frank at the same time. As a friend, I argued with him when he left his wife. I pointed out that she had stood by him for so long, yet when he was at his peak, he wanted to be alone.

People started fearing his frankness. Kuchh bhi bol sakta hai yeh. He once pointed to a major respected politician's belly and asked 'Kya hai yeh?'

'Nana had a better voice than Amitabh Bachchan'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in Angaar.

While directing Prahaar (1991), he had cast Prakash Purandhare in the lead role (I cast him as the villain in Grahan subsequently). But when the newcomer gave a suggestion to Nana during a shot, he told him to leave the set in Madhuri Dixit's presence -- even though he was his best friend!

Then Nana said, 'Call that good-looking guy in the camera department' and Nana cast him as his hero!

Balasaheb Thakeray treated him like a son. Even after Nana's immense success, he remained the same. He would donate 50 percent of his fees to a drought-relief organisation. He insisted I donate too.

Our friendship did not change colour. We continued to use the same colourful language, and I could abuse him back.

After just two days of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), he told me, 'He will become a major hero, he will replace Amitabh Bachchan.'

And this despite the fact that he had a fall out with Shah Rukh over some reason during the shoot.

It was fun working with a creative force like Nana.

As an actor, his body language was tremendous. That's why I gave him very few close-ups in Angaar. And he had a terrific voice.

Because of his theatre background, he could fine-tune how and where he wanted to throw his voice. I would say he had a better voice than Amitabh Bachchan.

Of course, the way Nana embodied anger on screen was unique. He impressed the audience as a villain in Parinda and Angaar. I have witnessed people clapping for Nana in the Angaar scene in which he goes berserk at the doctor.

He successfully turned hero with Tiranga and Krantiveer. He danced with Bindu in the latter and played a comedian in Welcome.

But his best work is the Marathi film Natsamraat. What a performance! What a film! I urge everyone to watch Nana's performance in this movie.

Natsamraat -- that title was appropriate for Nana in real life too. It was what he was.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff