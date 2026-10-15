'Nana Patekar Got Milder With Age'

'Nana left Mumbai, its luxuries and all the roles he could have played, and moved to Pune, where he lived like a farmer.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Wajood.

Key Points 'The passion in his voice, and the fact that he was ready to do the film for the lowest possible remuneration -- a blessing given our shoe-string budget -- led me to cast him as the hot-headed and rebellious Ravindra Kelkar in Ankush.'

'I was surprised he chose a supporting role over that of the main villain. But that was Nana.'

'As an actor, he was versatile and flexible. If you could convince him, he was ready to try anything.'

They gave a hat-trick of hits together: Ankush, Pratighat, Wajood.

A fourth film may have happened had Nana Patekar not succumbed to a sudden heart attack.

Writer-filmmaker N Chandra tells Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya that he completed a script during the pandemic, adding, "Even as I was writing it, I could see Nana as the father. But before I could sound him out, he departed from this world."

'Nana was ready to do the film for the lowest possible remuneration'

IMAGE: Suhas Palshikar , Arjun Chakraborty and Nana Patekar in Ankush.

Before Ankush, his breakthrough mainstream film as a hero, Nana had just one Hindi film of note, Ravi Chopra's Aaj Ki Awaaz, in which he plays the bad guy.

I had seen him on stage, in Purush, and a Marathi film, Bhalu, as Nilu Phule's son, playing villainous characters in both.

I knew he was a kamaal ka actor, so even though I didn't know him personally, I approached him for Ankush. I hadn't directed a film before, I had assisted Gulzarsaab for 10 years and was a known editor.

I got to narrate my story to him and after hearing it, Nana told me he was ready to sit in a corner, without a single dialogue, if he could play one of the four boys in Ankush.

The passion in his voice, and the fact that he was ready to do the film for the lowest possible remuneration -- a blessing given our shoe-string budget -- led me to cast him as the hot-headed and rebellious Ravindra Kelkar aka Ravi.

'I sold my flat, and even my sister's jewellery, to make Ankush'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ankush.

His character is established in the first scene we shot, in the house on Bandra's Chapel Road (northwest Mumbai), where the boys -- frustrated, unemployed and angry at the system -- meet to smoke away their cares. They discover they have run out of cigarettes and call out to the paanwala for more.

He refuses to oblige till they have cleared their pending dues.

Before anyone can stop him, Ravi jumps to his feet, runs across the road to the paan shop, grabs the packet of cigarettes, and returns to his buddies, underlining the fact that he's something of a roughneck.

I sold my flat, and even my sister's jewellery with her permission, to make Ankush. Nana saw me through the final leg by getting a cooperative bank to sanction a loan without collateral.

Strangely, even though I had staked everything on the film, I had implicit faith in it and my ability to survive on my skills as an editor should the gamble not pay off.

Ankush was a superhit and played at Geeta cinema in Worli (south central Mumbai) for two days when some students from the neighbouring Lala Lajpat Rai College turned up at my home.

Till a few days ago, no one knew me, now suddenly I was being invited to be a chief guest!

The boys wanted Nana and me to present prizes at a college function. We went, and to this day, Ravi remains a favourite with the youth.

'I was surprised he chose a supporting role over that of the main villain'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Pratighaat.

Pratighaat released in 1987, a year after Ankush.

Another low-budget film and a surprise blockbuster, it was the Hindi remake of the 1985 Telugu film, Pratighatana, with the Rajshris joining hands with the producer, Ramoji Rao, to distribute the film across India.

The original director, T Krishna, was to helm the Hindi remake too, but he was suddenly diagnosed with blood cancer. The shoot was delayed a couple of months as he went abroad for treatment. He returned, but just before the shoot, he had a relapse.

Meanwhile, he saw Ankush in a theatre in Hyderabad and told Ramoji Rao that if I agreed, he was ready to hand over the baton to me.

I was working at Sunil Dutt's editing studio when I got a call, informing that Raj Babu (Rajkumar Barjatya) wanted to meet me.

The cast also underwent some changes following date problems.

After Ankush, Nana became a star and we were friends. We would meet every other evening and I took the role of Kali Prasad to him.

He thought Kali was an all-black, one-dimensional character and wanted to play Karamveer instead, the constable who loses his mental balance after his wife is murdered.

I was surprised he chose a supporting role over that of the main villain, eventually played by the original actor Charan Raj. But that was Nana.

'If you could convince Nana, he was ready to try anything'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Pratighaat.

Nana Patekar's first scene had him running around a traffic signal in Nashik, waving his hands wildly to stop cars and then move them along.

Suthivelu, who had played the pagal havildar in Pratighatana, had worn a wig. When I handed one to Nana, he told me he didn't need any appendages to play a character.

Then, realising I was in a fix, he agreed to shoot the scene wearing the wig, provided we developed the print overnight and he could see the rushes the next day.

We did. He liked what he saw, and retained the wig.

As an actor, he was versatile and flexible. If you could convince him, he was ready to try anything.

I have never been a part of any camps in the film industry. This has worked, both to my advantage and disadvantage.

I have cast actors according to the demands of the story, which is why instead of cementing my bond with Nana after two big hits, I worked with Anil Kapoor (Tezaab, Humlaa), Sunny Deol (Narsimha) and Mithun Chakraborty (Yugandhar).

'Nana didn't change over the years'

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Nana Patekar in Wajood.

I reunited with Nana in 1998 for Wajood.

As the writer, I saw Malhar as the villain, who is obsessively in love with Madhuri Dixit's Apoorva. It's a love that is not reciprocated.

Nana saw him as a hero and played him as one. Wajood completed a hat-trick of hits for us.

On the sets, Madhuri and he chatted in Marathi.

Being down-to-earth Maharashtrians like me, they treated acting like just another job and never let success go to their head.

Nana and I never made another film, but we would keep meeting off and on, at functions. The last time was a year or two ago.

Nana didn't change over the years. If anything, even though he was always perceived as the angry young man, like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, in person, he got milder with age.

That's understandable. At 76, you are not as rebellious as you were at 22.

Nana left Mumbai, its luxuries and all the roles he could have played, and moved to Pune, where he lived like a farmer. If you had to meet him, even for a film, you had to go to his farm and narrate the story.

'Before I could sound him out, he departed from this world'

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Nana Patekar on the Wajood poster.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I completed four-five scripts. One of them is about a son blaming his father, now dead, for putting them on the street, among other grievances.

The boy has since settled in the US and is doing very well for himself. On his mother's insistence, he visits his father's ancestral village for the last rites.

To his exasperation, his father's last wish is that they should wait till his friend Vinya arrives before cremating him.

While waiting, the son starts speaking to those who had interacted with his father, and a different image of the man he had hated begins to emerge.

He discovers, among other things, that his father had sold their home and taken out a loan to help a friend to complete a project and establish his business. The indebted friend, now a successful builder, wants to gift the son a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai.

By the time Vinya arrives, with his own story, the khadoos baap has turned into a hero in his son's eyes.

Even as I was writing it, I could see Nana as the father. But before I could sound him out, he departed from this world.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff