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Nana Patekar dies at 75

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 08, 2026 08:32 IST 1 Minute Read
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar, a beloved figure in Indian cinema, has sadly passed away at the age of 75 in Goa after suffering a heart attack on Thursday morning.

Nana Patekar

IMAGE: Veteran Actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away in Goa during the early hours of Thursday.
  • The 75-year-old actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Dona Paula.
  • He was found unconscious and could not be revived despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR.
  • Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.

Veteran Actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence during the early hours of Thursday, after suffering a heart attack.

The 75-year-old actor was brought to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment at Dona Paula, near Panaji, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, said.

 

Salkar said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Patekar could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered in this connection, he said, while a postmortem would be conducted on his body by the authorities.

He said that Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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