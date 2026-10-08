Nana Patekar dies at 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, a beloved figure in Indian cinema, has sadly passed away at the age of 75 in Goa after suffering a heart attack on Thursday morning.

IMAGE: Veteran Actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away in Goa during the early hours of Thursday.

The 75-year-old actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Dona Paula.

He was found unconscious and could not be revived despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR.

Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.

Veteran Actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence during the early hours of Thursday, after suffering a heart attack.

The 75-year-old actor was brought to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment at Dona Paula, near Panaji, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, said.

Salkar said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Patekar could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered in this connection, he said, while a postmortem would be conducted on his body by the authorities.

He said that Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.