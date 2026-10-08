'Nana Patekar Did Abhay For Rs 21,000'

'People used to say he had a quick temper, but anger only arises when things aren't organised.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravi Kishan remembers Nana Patekar as an 'extraordinary' and caring friend, recalling personal moments and his simple nature.

Annu Kapoor revealed Nana worked for a significantly reduced fee of Rs 21,000 for his directorial debut Abhay, trusting the script.

Mithun Chakraborty highlighted Nana's helpful nature, despite his perceived 'quick temper', and their close friendship beyond films.

As news of Nana Patekar's shocking death settles in, more and more actors pour in their tributes on social media, reminiscing about him and sharing many, many anecdotes.

'I visited the very house where he had suffered a cardiac arrest'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

Ravi Kishan recalled his friendship with Nana Patekar, and the personal moments they shared over the years.

In a video, Kishan said his bond with Patekar was different.

'I have worked with countless artists across the country, but never encountered a friend, a true companion, who was so attentive and caring. He was extraordinary... Theatre shaped him into an artist; all of Maharashtra is familiar with Natsamrat...' he said.

Ravi Kishan shared how his friendship with Patekar began on the sets of Prahaar.

'We became friends when I started visiting the set of Prahaar to meet him; our bond grew very close. Later, after he watched Laapataa Ladies, our closeness deepened through phone conversations...

When I went to Goa for a function, I visited the very house where he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He personally cooked a meal and served it to me with his own hands. One rarely meets people like that...'

Ravi Kishan also posted on Instagram: 'Natsamrat has left us; Nana Patekar's passing has left the world of art desolate. He was a friend of mine, and I was a fan of his. The last time we spoke, he said, "I will come to Gorakhpur; you must show me around." May Mahadev grant him a place at His holy feet.'

Amol Palekar: 'Still Haven't Recovered From the Shock'

Annu Kapoor: 'He did Abhay for just Rs 21,000'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Abhay.

Annu Kapoor recalls his long-standing association with Nana Patekar.

"I am saddened and shocked by Nana Patekar's sudden and untimely death. I have many personal memories with Nana Patekar, and I will never be able to forget them," Annu told ANI.

Annu and Nana had worked together on Abhay (1995), a Hindi children's film directed by Annu. Nana played Rana, a ghost in the film, based on Oscar Wilde's The Canterville Ghost.

"When he was at the peak of his career and was charging Rs 65 lakh, Rs 70 lakh, he trusted me after reading the script when I directed Abhay. You will be surprised to know that he did that film for just Rs 21,000.

"I cannot express how deeply saddened I am. He was such a fit and full-of-life person."

Raza Murad: 'He Lived Life on His Own Terms'

Mithun Chakraborty: 'He was one of my closest friends'

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure, Nana Patekar, Shatrughan Sinha and Anita Raaj in Sagar Sangam.

Mithun Chakraborty said he was deeply saddened by Nana Patekar's death and recalled the bond they shared.

"I am deeply saddened because he was one of my closest friends. He used to help so many people. People used to say he had a quick temper or acted out but anger only arises when things aren't organised. After all, even I get angry then.

"If things are organised, why would there be any anger? Our friendship went beyond movies; we got along very well regardless of that," Mithun added.

Mithun and Nana Patekar worked together in the 1988 film Sagar Sangam, directed by Dulal Guha.

Dr Shekhar Salkar: 'Nana Patekar texted friend at 3.30 am'

Subhash Kale: 'I'll come tomorrow for dubbing...'

IMAGE: Ashish Vidyarthi and Nana Patekar in The Confession.

Subhash Kale, co-producer of Nana Patekar's upcoming crime thriller The Confession, said the actor was expected to return to Mumbai and complete dubbing for the film.

Kale recalled his last conversation with Patekar and said he was 'completely shaken' after learning about the actor's death.

"It is a very big loss. Unbelievable. I found out at around 7:30 am, as soon as I woke up, and was completely shaken when I heard the news. To confirm it, I immediately called Malhar (Nana Patekar's son), and it was confirmed. It is a huge grief, a very big loss for the industry."

He said he had spoke to Nana Patekar just two days earlier.

"We had spoken just the day before about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow. He also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film," he said.

"Whenever he came to Mumbai, the first call would be to me: 'I am coming to the studio.' We would sit together, have a lot of fun, joke around, sing songs... He was just incredible," Kale concludes.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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