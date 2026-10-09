Nana Patekar cremated with state honours at Pune farmhouse

Thousands gathered in Pune to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose last rites were performed with full state honours at his farmhouse late on Thursday night.

IMAGE: Last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar performed with state honours at his native village, Donje village in Pune Rural. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated late on Thursday night at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune.

His last rites were performed with full state honours, attended by thousands of mourners.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes at Pune International Airport earlier.

Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre, with numerous Bollywood and political figures present.

The 75-year-old actor passed away in Goa in the early hours of Thursday from a suspected heart attack.

Thousands of people bid adieu to veteran actor Nana Patekar late on Thursday night as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune district.

Honouring A Veteran Actor

The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of 'Nana Amar Rahe' (Long Live Nana).

According to his aides, Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to the actor at the Pune International Airport upon the arrival of the mortal remains from Goa.

Prominent Personalities Pay Respects

Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, Sajid, filmmakers Anil Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala and several personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and social arena were present.

Patekar, known for earthy performances across diverse films such as Krantiveer and Khamoshi: The Musical, died at his Goa home in the early hours of Thursday.

He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, doctors said.