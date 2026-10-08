'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'

'He was his own kind of person; he did't mix much with anyone.'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in Tirangaa.

Key Points Rakesh Bedi, who worked with Nana in Tirangaa, recalled Patekar's independent personality and his commitment to working on his own terms.

Bedi expressed immense respect for Patekar's choice of roles and the kind of cinema he pursued.

Patekar was lauded by Bedi for creating 'another angry young man' persona during Amitabh Bachchan's era, a significant achievement in Hindi cinema.

Rakesh Bedi, who worked with Nana Patekar in the 1993 film Tirangaa, remembered the late actor and spoke about the respect he had for his approach to cinema. Patekar died at the age of 76 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Speaking about his early association with Patekar, Bedi recalled working with him in Tirangaa, which continues to be remembered by audiences many years after its release. Bedi said the film remains one of his works that is still 'appreciated' by viewers.

'He didn't mix much with anyone'

"I worked with him in the beginning. After that, it's been a very long time; I haven't worked with him for a long time. But my initial work, like, Tirangaa, is still appreciated today," Bedi said.

Bedi also spoke about Patekar's personality and recalled that Nana did not mix easily with everyone.

"It has been a very long time since I sat with him or met him. He was his own kind of person; he didn't mix much with anyone," he added.

'During Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan's era, he created another angry young man'

Remembering Nana Patekar's career, Bedi said he had a lot of 'respect' for the actor because of the way he chose his roles and the kind of cinema he wanted to be part of. He compared Patekar's screen image with the angry young man era of Hindi cinema.

"I have a lot of respect for him because he is a man who worked on his own conditions -- the kind of cinema he wanted to do, the kind of roles he wanted to do. In his time, I would say that during Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan's era, he created another angry young man. That was a very big feat at that time," Bedi added.

In Tirangaa, Nana Patekar played the intense Inspector Shivajirao Wagle, while Bedi played Khabrilal, a police informer. The film also starred Raaj Kumar, who, incidentally would have turned 100 today, October 8.