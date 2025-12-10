Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi Honour Mohanlal For Dadasaheb Phalke Win

IMAGE: Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi. Photograph: Rajul Hegde/Rediff

The South Unbound event brought together Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi to promote their respective Bigg Boss shows in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

As the three stars stepped onto the stage, Nagarjuna paused to congratulate Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"I want to congratulate Mohanlal for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is truly the most deserving actor for the most prestigious award. I call it prestigious because I remember my father receiving this honour years ago." Nagarjuna said.

"This award is so pure and so prestigious, and it has come to the most deserving actor who holds his own in Indian cinema. This man can do anything with ease He learns; he transforms, he becomes the character. All you can do is clap for him."

Watch: Nagarjuna congratulates Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

IMAGE: Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi honour Mohanlal. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vijay Sethupathi joined Nagarjuna in draping a shawl over Mohanlal's shoulders as a token of appreciation.

Mohanlal had received the country's highest film honour at the 71st National Film Awards.

At 65, Mohanlal became the youngest ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and only the second Malayalam‑language artist after Adoor Gopalakrishnan to be honoured with the prize.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff