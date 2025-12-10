HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi Honour Mohanlal For Dadasaheb Phalke Win

Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi Honour Mohanlal For Dadasaheb Phalke Win

By RAJUL HEGDE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 11:45 IST

x

IMAGE: Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi. Photograph: Rajul Hegde/Rediff

The South Unbound event brought together Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi to promote their respective Bigg Boss shows in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

As the three stars stepped onto the stage, Nagarjuna paused to congratulate Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"I want to congratulate Mohanlal for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is truly the most deserving actor for the most prestigious award. I call it prestigious because I remember my father receiving this honour years ago." Nagarjuna said.

"This award is so pure and so prestigious, and it has come to the most deserving actor who holds his own in Indian cinema. This man can do anything with ease He learns; he transforms, he becomes the character. All you can do is clap for him."

 

Watch: Nagarjuna congratulates Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

IMAGE: Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi honour Mohanlal. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

IMAGE: Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vijay Sethupathi joined Nagarjuna in draping a shawl over Mohanlal's shoulders as a token of appreciation.

Mohanlal had received the country's highest film honour at the 71st National Film Awards.

At 65, Mohanlal became the youngest ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and only the second Malayalam‑language artist after Adoor Gopalakrishnan to be honoured with the prize.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

RAJUL HEGDE / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Exclusive! My School, College Friend Mohanlal
Exclusive! My School, College Friend Mohanlal
Mohanlal, The Man Behind The Actor
Mohanlal, The Man Behind The Actor
Exclusive! The Mohanlal No One Knows
Exclusive! The Mohanlal No One Knows
'Is there anything Mohanlal can't do?'
'Is there anything Mohanlal can't do?'
Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films
Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Rajasthan 3 killed, 28 injured in sleeper bus-truck collision near Fatehpur on Jaipur-Bikaner NH0:46

Rajasthan 3 killed, 28 injured in sleeper bus-truck...

Indian Cricket team visits Jagannath Temple in Puri2:47

Indian Cricket team visits Jagannath Temple in Puri

Panipat weaves tradition and technology into global textile hub4:59

Panipat weaves tradition and technology into global...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO