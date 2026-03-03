Nagarjuna, Ram Charan Attend Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Wedding Reception

Wedding celebrations are in full swing for actor Allu Sirish and his bride, Nayanika Reddy.

Key Points Allu Sirish's pre-wedding festivities start with the pelli koduku ceremony, followed by a reception.

The actor will marry Nayanika on March 6.

Allu Sirish's older brother Allu Arjun was present along with industry veterans like Nagarjuna, Nandamuri Balakrishna and many more.

IMAGE: Jagapati Babu with Allu Sirish and Nayanika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

On Monday night, Allu Sirish and Nayanika hosted a grand pre-wedding reception for family members, close friends and members of the film fraternity at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

The reception witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Lakshmi Manchu, who's seen here with the bridal couple, as well as the groom's older brother Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Ram Charan joins Allu Sirish and his family, including his parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Jawan director Atlee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya with Allu Sirish.

After attending Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding in Udaipur, Sandeep Reddy Vanga attends yet another shaadi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Naveen Polishetty.

Other guests at the wedding were Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Vaishnav Tej, and many others.

Allu Sirish's pelli koduku ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

The wedding festivities started with Allu Sirish's pelli koduku ceremony, held at the family residence in Hyderabad.

A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom is ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste, symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

Following the ritual bath, close family and friends bless the groom, offer gifts, and convey their good wishes ahead.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will get married on March 6.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff