HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Nagarjuna, Ram Charan Attend Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Wedding Reception

Nagarjuna, Ram Charan Attend Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Wedding Reception

Source: ANI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 03, 2026 15:15 IST

x

Wedding celebrations are in full swing for actor Allu Sirish and his bride, Nayanika Reddy.

Key Points

  • Allu Sirish's pre-wedding festivities start with the pelli koduku ceremony, followed by a reception.
  • The actor will marry Nayanika on March 6.
  • Allu Sirish's older brother Allu Arjun was present along with industry veterans like Nagarjuna, Nandamuri Balakrishna and many more.

Jagapati Babu with Allu Sirish and Nayanika

IMAGE: Jagapati Babu with Allu Sirish and Nayanika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

On Monday night, Allu Sirish and Nayanika hosted a grand pre-wedding reception for family members, close friends and members of the film fraternity at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

 

Allu Sirish and Nayanika wedding reception

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

The reception witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Lakshmi Manchu, who's seen here with the bridal couple, as well as the groom's older brother Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy.

 

Allu Sirish and Nayanika wedding reception

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Ram Charan joins Allu Sirish and his family, including his parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu.

 

Atlee with Allu Sirish Nayanika, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Jawan director Atlee.

 

Nagarjuna, Naya Chaitanya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya with Allu Sirish.

 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

After attending Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding in Udaipur, Sandeep Reddy Vanga attends yet another shaadi.

 

Naveen Polishetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Naveen Polishetty.

Other guests at the wedding were Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Vaishnav Tej, and many others.

 

Allu Sirish's pelli koduku ceremony 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

The wedding festivities started with Allu Sirish's pelli koduku ceremony, held at the family residence in Hyderabad.

A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom is ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste, symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

Following the ritual bath, close family and friends bless the groom, offer gifts, and convey their good wishes ahead.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will get married on March 6.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start
Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start
Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6
Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6
Rashmika-Vijay's Sangeet Ceremony:'Most Fun Night Ever'
Rashmika-Vijay's Sangeet Ceremony:'Most Fun Night Ever'
Rashmika-Vijay: First Appearance After Wedding
Rashmika-Vijay: First Appearance After Wedding
Rashmika-Vijay: 'To A Lifetime Together'
Rashmika-Vijay: 'To A Lifetime Together'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO