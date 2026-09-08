Nagarjuna On Bigg Boss Telugu: 'Thought I'd Get Bored'

'Here I am, doing my 10th season, and loving yet another opportunity to reach out to audiences at home.'

IMAGE: Nagarjuna hosts Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10.

Key Points Nagarjuna hosts the 10th season of Bigg Boss Telugu, marking a significant milestone in his television career.

He expressed surprise at his longevity on the show, initially expecting to get bored after a few seasons.

The actor believes the show has strengthened his rapport with viewers beyond his film career.

Nagarjuna set a new record this week. He has ventured into the 10th season of Bigg Boss in Telugu, which started streaming on September 6.

"Over the years, I've formed a deep connect with the audience. The contestants listen to me because I listen to them. I feel the show built my rapport with the audience beyond the cinema," Nagarjuna tells Subhash K Jha.

'My interest kept going up with each season'

Nagarjuna admits he didn't think he would last this long on Bigg Boss.

"Initially, I said, let's give it a try. I thought I'd get bored after a few seasons. But my interest kept going up with each season. Now, here I am, doing my 10th season, and loving yet another opportunity to reach out to audiences at home," he says.

The 10th season of Bigg Boss Telugu streams on JioHotstar.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff