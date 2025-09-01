'My Sister Was A Fighter But Her Strength Fell Short'

IMAGE: Subodh Bhave with Priya Marathe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Subodh Bhave /Instagram

Television actor Priya Marathe, known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, died at the age of 38.

She had reportedly been battling cancer for more than two years and passed away at her home in Mira Road, a township ahead of north west Mumbai.

Priya's cousin and actor Subodh Bhave took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her.

'Priya Marathe, A great actress, some of my co-star in series and movies. But for me, the relationship was more important with her. Priya my cousin sister. The hard work she took after coming to this field, her faith in work were very commendable. She played every role with great heart and harmony,' Subodh wrote.

He shared that her health struggles worsened during the series Tu Metshi Navane, but her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe, stood strongly by her side throughout.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Marathe/Instagram

Calling her a 'fighter', Subodh said her spirit remained remarkable, even during the most difficult times.

'She was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Fighting with him she started working again. She again went in front of the audience with her simply beautiful acting through the drama serial. But that cancer didn't leave her back. Once again her trouble jumped during our series Tu Metshi Navane. Her partner throughout this journey @shantanusmoghe was strongly with her.

'My sister was a fighter, but finally her strength fell short,' he added.

Bidding his final goodbye, Bhave concluded, 'A heartfelt tribute to you, Priya. I pray that you find peace wherever you are. Om Shanti.'

Priya began her acting journey with the Marathi show Ya Sukhano Ya in 2005 before transitioning to Hindi television with Kasamh Se.

She gained nationwide fame as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta.

Over the years, she appeared in popular shows such as Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Uttaran and Maharana Pratap. She also acted in Marathi films like Umne Jeena Seekh Liya and Ti Ani Itar.

Priya was last seen in the 2023 drama Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff