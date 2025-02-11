'My Life And My Story Is My Truth'

'At the age of 68, I am in the best phase of my life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalpana Iyer/Instagram

From a studious girl who learnt Bharata Natyam to Bollywood's dancing queen, Kalpana Iyer came a long way.

She was last seen in 1999's Hum Saath Saath Hai but hopes to make a comeback to the movies.

Kalpana asks Rediff.com Senior Contributor Dinesh Raheja, "Practically, every TV singing reality show invariably has a disco session with my songs in it. So how is it is it possible that I should not be present in any of them?"

IMAGE: Kalpana Iyer in the song Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani.

How do you look back on your 20 years in the movies?

What a wonderful career I had!

I began with the Rajshris and my last film was also with them, Hum Saath Saath Hain.

I've done 100 plus dances and some beautiful roles.

Rahul Rawail had the conviction that I could do Anjaam (1994), and it turns out a lot of people think that was wonderful.

Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani (1996) is your last hit song.

I had huge blisters under my feet because I had to dance barefoot.

A young Kareena Kapoor would visit the set because sister Karisma was the leading lady.

I remember thinking: 'Such an exquisitely beautiful child with that smile and that skin, she's going to be a big star.'

Why did you leave films and Mumbai for Dubai in 1999?

I was one of the first people to start television with a beautiful serial called Kashish.

But television became like a factory.

It reached a point when my sister Kavita had to keep going to their offices for my payment. I couldn't handle it anymore.

Mercifully, Kavita had the good sense to connect with friends (former actor Rajan Sippy and his wife), who had a restaurant in Dubai called Moghul Room and I came here in 1999.

I worked in catering and hospitality till COVID put an end to it.

IMAGE: Kalpana Iyer then and now. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalpana Iyer/Instagram

You have never spoken about your personal life either for publicity or for self expression. Was that a difficult decision?

No. My life and my story is my truth, my perception. I'm not about to speak about anything when people aren't around to defend or take offence to what I say.

The people who are not here might have had a different opinion. What gives me the right to have the final say?

Secondly, what have the children in the family done that they should go through my nonsense without even knowing what it means? They don't deserve it.

Let me assure you, there is plenty to speak. But... not needed.

Who is your emotional support system today?

My sister Kavita and I live together. My sister is a single parent and her kids are my kids because I don't have any children.

I have a beautiful small family. There are three children and two grandchildren.

Would you consider returning to showbiz and Mumbai?

I would love to come back.

Practically, every TV singing reality show invariably has a disco session with my songs in it. So how is it is it possible that I should not be present in any of them?

Okay, I am sitting in Dubai, but I'm just a phone call away.

However, if I don't get work, it was not meant to be.

At the age of 68, I am in the best phase of my life. What I have left of my life, I want to live with dignity.

IMAGE: Kalpana Iyer in the song Hari Om Hari from Pyaara Dushman.