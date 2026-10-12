Muzaffar Ali: 'When I Saw Nana Patekar, Then Just 25...'

'Nana Patekar gave Gaman a powerful flavour of the soil, an authenticity that could not have been manufactured or imagined. There was an anger in him, a restlessness, a turmoil that belonged to the streets and the people he embodied.'

'He was not merely playing a character; he was bringing an entire world into the film.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Gaman.

Key Points Muzaffar Ali discovered Nana Patekar's talent after seeing him in a Marathi adaptation of The Threepenny Opera when Patekar was 25.

Patekar's performance in Gaman brought an authentic, raw energy and anger that made his small role impactful.

Ali describes Patekar as having an extraordinary ability to transcend expectations and embody characters with deep authenticity.

Muzaffar Ali introduced Nana Patekar to Bollywood, with 1978's Gaman.

Even in a small role, Nana brought an anger, energy and authenticity that made him stand out.

Muzaffar looks back in time, and shares timeless anecdotes with Subhash K Jha, saying, "I wanted to discover the other side of a true Mumbaikar, a young Maharashtrian, with all the angst, turbulence and raw energy of the soil he came from."

Nana Patekar made his Hindi film debut in your film, Gaman.

Each film demands its own actor. For Gaman, I was looking for someone who could bring to the screen a character who might surprise even me.

I wanted to discover the other side of a true Mumbaikar, a young Maharashtrian, with all the angst, turbulence and raw energy of the soil he came from.

'Nana brought to Gaman something no one else could have'

How did you zero in on Nana Patekar?

When I saw Nana Patekar, then just 25, performing in a Marathi adaptation of The Threepenny Opera, I was bowled over.

He was like a sword in the hands of a Kalaripayattu swordsman, swift, precise, unpredictable and devastatingly alive.

Nana has a brief playing time in Gaman, but what an impact!

Nana brought to Gaman something no one else could have.

He gave the film a powerful flavour of the soil, an authenticity that could not have been manufactured or imagined. There was an anger in him, a restlessness, a turmoil that belonged to the streets and the people he embodied.

He was not merely playing a character; he was bringing an entire world into the film.

'Every actor has a range, but Nana seemed to possess the rare ability to transcend it'

What did you think of his growth post Gaman as a film actor?

Nana had the extraordinary ability to become someone else entirely, to move beyond expectation and surprise you with dimensions you had not imagined.

Every actor has a range, but Nana seemed to possess the rare ability to transcend it.

Why didn't you work with Nana after Gaman?

My later films took me towards different dreams and aspirations.

By then, Nana had touched the stars. Yet, the deep artistic bond between us remained, a bond born of that first discovery, when two people find each other through a medium for the very first time.

There is something irreplaceable about such a meeting. It leaves behind a memory that time cannot diminish. Nana will remain unforgettable.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff