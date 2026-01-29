HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'I Want To Write The Script Of My Story'

'I Want To Write The Script Of My Story'

By ARCHANA MASIH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 09:59 IST

x

'I didn't have a mentor and came from outside Mumbai. I know people quickly box you into stereotypes because I've had to fight those.'

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Kritika Kamra sparkles in Director Anusha Rizvi's must-watch The Great Shamsuddin Family, a delightful OTT film around a contemporary Muslim family in Delhi.

The film is powered by a wonderful ensemble cast of Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Purab Kohli and is wonderfully held together by Kritika's performance.

After an uninterrupted successful-run on television with Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahengey and later OTT shows like Bambai Meri Jaan and Saare Jahan Se Accha, surprisingly, The Great Shamsuddin Family is Kritika's first lead as an actor.

"Kritika was phenomenal. I made a great choice because she works hard and is an intelligent actress who asks many questions. She is such a professional," says Anusha Rizvi.

Kritika will be seen next in Matka King alongside Pratik Gandhi and Rahul Verma; she is also working on an indie film.

In a candid chat with Archana Masih on The Rediff Podcast, Kritika speaks about the journey from a Kota coaching institute to showbiz, the hierarchy among actors, the shrinking space for constructive conversation and romance in the public eye.

 

ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Peepli [Live] Director Returns With A Wonderful Film!
Peepli [Live] Director Returns With A Wonderful Film!
'Cinema Has A Limited Imagination Of Delhi'
'Cinema Has A Limited Imagination Of Delhi'
'I don't want to be a bahu who is being tortured'
'I don't want to be a bahu who is being tortured'
All That Glitters Is Kritika Kamra
All That Glitters Is Kritika Kamra
Kritika's A Style Sweetheart
Kritika's A Style Sweetheart

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares Emotional Account2:19

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares...

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down In Baramati0:33

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule...

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO