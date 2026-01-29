'I Want To Write The Script Of My Story'

'I didn't have a mentor and came from outside Mumbai. I know people quickly box you into stereotypes because I've had to fight those.'

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Kritika Kamra sparkles in Director Anusha Rizvi's must-watch The Great Shamsuddin Family, a delightful OTT film around a contemporary Muslim family in Delhi.

The film is powered by a wonderful ensemble cast of Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Purab Kohli and is wonderfully held together by Kritika's performance.

After an uninterrupted successful-run on television with Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahengey and later OTT shows like Bambai Meri Jaan and Saare Jahan Se Accha, surprisingly, The Great Shamsuddin Family is Kritika's first lead as an actor.

"Kritika was phenomenal. I made a great choice because she works hard and is an intelligent actress who asks many questions. She is such a professional," says Anusha Rizvi.

Kritika will be seen next in Matka King alongside Pratik Gandhi and Rahul Verma; she is also working on an indie film.

In a candid chat with Archana Masih on The Rediff Podcast, Kritika speaks about the journey from a Kota coaching institute to showbiz, the hierarchy among actors, the shrinking space for constructive conversation and romance in the public eye.