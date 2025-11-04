Must See Pictures From The Prithvi Party

It was a merry evening at Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre, which is celebrating its 47th year with a 17-day theatre festival.

Theatre enthusiasts got together to make even more memories, documenting the day on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah has been closely associated with Prithvi through decades; the first play (Waiting For Godot) from his theatre group Motley\ was staged at Prithvi way back in 1979.

He leads the dance as Feroze Abbas Khan and Neena Gupta join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

The gorgeous Sanjana Kapoor, framed here with Trishla Patel and Vinay Pathak, ran Prithvi for 22 years, until 2012, and anyone who visited the venue then would probably find her in the open air cafe, enjoying a conversation with a theatre loyalist.

Also seen here is Sonali Kulkarni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Vrajesh Hirjee and Danish Husain share a moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya, centre, and SlowCheeta in animated conversation with Director Akarsh Khurana (of Rashmi Rocket and Karwaan fame).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Aahana Kumra started her career with Naseer's Motley, and considers him her mentor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Vinay Pathak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Jennifer and Shashi Kapoor's children Kunal and Sanjana (both seated) enjoy some laughs together with Feroze Abbas Khan, the renowned threatre director who manage Prithvi for some years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Divya Dutta finds something to laugh too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Prithvi Kapoor soaks in the love. We have already seen his talent in the film Faraaz and the OTT series Black Warrant.

His mother, incidentally, is Sheena Sippy, the daughter of Ramesh Sippy, who gave us the cult film, Sholay and many other fine movies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

SlowCheeta makes Shreya Chaudhry of Bandish Bandits laugh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

The formidable Ratna Pathak Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Kunal looks at his son Zahan with pride and fondness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Zahan and aunt Sanjana Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan makes up for wife Kareena Kapoor's absence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Mahesh Bhatt with sister-in-law Tina Razdan Hertzke (Soni Razdan's sister), Pooja Bhatt and Akash Khurana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram

Kunal Kapoor with his children, Zahan and Shaira Laura Kapoor Shaira's middle name is a tribute to her great grandmother Laura Kendal, Jennifer's mother.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff