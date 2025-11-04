Must See Pictures From The Prithvi Party

It was a merry evening at Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre, which is celebrating its 47th year with a 17-day theatre festival.
Theatre enthusiasts got together to make even more memories, documenting the day on social media.
Naseeruddin Shah has been closely associated with Prithvi through decades; the first play (Waiting For Godot) from his theatre group Motley\ was staged at Prithvi way back in 1979.
He leads the dance as Feroze Abbas Khan and Neena Gupta join in.
The gorgeous Sanjana Kapoor, framed here with Trishla Patel and Vinay Pathak, ran Prithvi for 22 years, until 2012, and anyone who visited the venue then would probably find her in the open air cafe, enjoying a conversation with a theatre loyalist.
Also seen here is Sonali Kulkarni.
Vrajesh Hirjee and Danish Husain share a moment.
Paresh Rawal's son Aditya, centre, and SlowCheeta in animated conversation with Director Akarsh Khurana (of Rashmi Rocket and Karwaan fame).
Aahana Kumra started her career with Naseer's Motley, and considers him her mentor.
Vinay Pathak.
Jennifer and Shashi Kapoor's children Kunal and Sanjana (both seated) enjoy some laughs together with Feroze Abbas Khan, the renowned threatre director who manage Prithvi for some years.
Divya Dutta finds something to laugh too.
Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Prithvi Kapoor soaks in the love. We have already seen his talent in the film Faraaz and the OTT series Black Warrant.
His mother, incidentally, is Sheena Sippy, the daughter of Ramesh Sippy, who gave us the cult film, Sholay and many other fine movies.
SlowCheeta makes Shreya Chaudhry of Bandish Bandits laugh.
The formidable Ratna Pathak Shah.
Kunal looks at his son Zahan with pride and fondness.
Zahan and aunt Sanjana Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan makes up for wife Kareena Kapoor's absence.
Mahesh Bhatt with sister-in-law Tina Razdan Hertzke (Soni Razdan's sister), Pooja Bhatt and Akash Khurana.
Kunal Kapoor with his children, Zahan and Shaira Laura Kapoor Shaira's middle name is a tribute to her great grandmother Laura Kendal, Jennifer's mother.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff