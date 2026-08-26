Music Legend Dolly Parton Dies At 80

Country music legend Dolly Parton, the iconic singer-songwriter known for hits like I Will Always Love You and Jolene, has passed away at 80, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy as the best-selling female country music artist of all time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Key Points 'Dolly opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent.'

'By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.'

'This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.'

Country music legend Dolly Parton has passed away. She was 80.

The news of her demise was shared by her nephew Bryan Seaver, via an Instagram video.

'My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,' Bryan said in the video.

'This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now.'

A Legacy of Music and Inspiration

'It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens,' Bryan continued.

'I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible.

'Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent.

'By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.'

Seaver ended his statement, saying, 'Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly -- Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.'

Trump's Tribute to Dolly Parton

United States President Donald Trump announced that the American flag would be lowered throughout the United States for one week in Dolly Parton's honour.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'It is with great sadness to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

'In her honour, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00 pm. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you,' he added.

Health Concerns and Illustrious Career

Dolly Parton's health issues had become headlines last year, when she announced that she would not be able to follow through on a six-show December residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace that had been announced as a long-awaited return to the concert stage.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper confirmed that Parton had been battling cancer briefly before her death, and that she passed away at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

With a distinguished career that lasted decades, Parton is the best-selling female country music artist of all time, having sold more than 160 million albums worldwide.

Her debut album was 1967's Hello, I'm Dolly, and she went on to release a slew of hits, including I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5 and Jolene.

The music icon was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. During the memorable ceremony, she performed her hit song Coat of Many Colours.

Parton's close friend and Islands in the Stream duet partner Kenny Rogers presided over her induction.

Her final Grammy came in 2021 in a contemporary Christian music category for There Was Jesus, a song she recorded with Zach Williams. She was nominated again this year in the audiobook category for her reading of the book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff